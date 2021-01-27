Know the five major signs of a weak immune system

As we try to build our immunity naturally in the face of coronavirus by eating nutritious foods, maintaining a healthy weight by exercising regularly and getting sufficient sleep, it is also imperative to know and understand the early signs of a weakened immune system as it can also indicate some serious health problems.

“The immune system is made of white blood cells, lymph nodes, and antibodies which help the body to protect from external infections,” says Pooja Banga, dietician and nutritionist.

Below are some signs and symptoms of weak immunity that you must know about.

Fatigue is a symptom of many ailments. Several medical conditions like diabetes, obesity, heart disease, arthritis and anaemia are commonly associated with fatigue.

High levels of stress

“The first noticeable sign of a weaker immune system is high-stress levels. Neglecting stress level decreases the effectiveness of the immune system in the long term,” says Banga.

“This leads to a decrease in the number of white blood cells and lymphocytes which help our body fight infections and reduce the risk of getting affected by common cold, diarrhoea etc,” she says adding that excessive level of irritability is also a reflection of a weak immune system.

Frequent infections

When our white blood cells decrease, we become more prone to infections. “It is medically proven that if you suffer from more than five ear infections, chronic bacterial sinusitis, more than two pneumonia or need more than three courses of antibiotics in a year, then you must concentrate on boosting your immune system,” says the nutritionist.

Frequent joint aches are one of the biggest tell-tale signs of weak immunity.

Fatigue

A slow immune system can make you feel sluggish throughout the day even if you get enough sleep at night. It leaves the body exhausted and with low energy levels despite not doing heavily intensive tasks.

Slow wound recovery

Banga says, “a weak immune system cannot generate new skin quickly, resulting in the slow recovery of wounds. It is the healthy immune cells which help to regenerate new skin when the skin goes through any damage.”

Joint pains

Frequent joint aches are one of the biggest tell-tale signs of weak immunity. This is because if your immune system is slow for a long time, you will end up experiencing vasculitis, an inflammation in the blood vessel due to an autoimmune disorder or infection. “You will also face swollen, stiff, or often painful joints due to inflammation in the inner lining of your joints,” explains the dietician.

