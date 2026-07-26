A diabetic’s guide to trekking: What to pack, monitor, and avoid

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Trekking can be thrilling—fresh air, mountain views, and a break from routine. But for people living with Type 2 diabetes, it often comes with one big question: Is it safe?
“Yes, most people with well-controlled Type 2 diabetes can safely enjoy trekking and often benefit from it,” says Dr Rajiv Kovil, Diabetes & Obesity Specialist at Zandra Healthcare.
As per the diabetologist, trekking can improve insulin sensitivity, cardiovascular fitness, weight management, and mental well-being. But he stresses that preparation matters. “A pre-trek assessment and an individualised plan make trekking both safe and rewarding.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
While trekking can be beneficial, it may not be advisable for everyone.
People with “unstable blood sugars, recent severe hypoglycemia, advanced heart disease, uncontrolled hypertension, severe kidney disease, active foot ulcers, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, or significant peripheral neuropathy” should get a proper medical evaluation before planning a difficult trek.
High-altitude expeditions need extra caution too.
“Diabetes should never be viewed as a barrier to adventure, but preparation is essential.”
Dr Vineeta Singh Tandon, Senior Consultant – Internal Medicine at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, adds that consulting your doctor before any challenging trek is always the safest approach.
Before heading out, experts recommend a complete health review. “Blood sugar control (HbA1c), blood pressure, kidney function, heart evaluation, foot examination, and retinal assessment are particularly important,” Dr Kovil recommends.
For people over 40 or those with long-standing diabetes, a cardiac stress assessment may also be useful depending on risk factors.
Dr Tandon adds that fitness levels should also be assessed before high-altitude treks. Experts also advise carrying a written medical summary, prescription, and emergency contact details.
“Trekking can lower blood glucose because muscles consume more glucose during prolonged activity,” says Dr Kovil.
But it’s not always that simple. Strenuous climbs, stress, altitude, dehydration, or illness may temporarily increase blood sugar. This means both sudden highs and lows are possible.
People taking insulin or sulfonylureas may be at greater risk of hypoglycemia. That’s why it is recommended to check blood sugar before starting, every few hours during long treks, and after completing the trek.
“Regular monitoring prevents both dangerous lows and unexpected glucose spikes.”
Packing smart is non-negotiable. Dr Kovil says every diabetic trekker should carry “a glucose meter or preferably a CGM, sufficient testing supplies, medications, insulin with proper temperature protection, glucose tablets or glucose gel, energy snacks, nuts, protein bars, water, oral rehydration salts, and identification stating they have diabetes.”
It is also advised to carry extra medicines in a waterproof pouch, along with spare insulin pens and needles.
“It is also important to carry enough water, ORS sachets, and a medical identification card mentioning their diabetes status,” Dr Tandon tells indianexpress.com.
Altitude, dehydration and irregular meals can all make diabetes harder to manage. “Dehydration raises blood glucose levels and increases the likelihood of heat-related illness and acute kidney injury,” Dr Kovil explains.
Experts recommend drinking water frequently—even before you feel thirsty—eating small carbohydrate-rich snacks, avoiding alcohol, and never skipping meals.
” High altitude may also affect appetite, energy levels, and glucose metabolism,” Dr Tandon warns while recommending that diabetic trekkers should acclimatise gradually and avoid overexertion on the first day.
Recognising symptoms early can be life-saving.
Warning signs such as “excessive sweating, trembling, hunger, dizziness, confusion, blurred vision, unusual fatigue, difficulty speaking, poor coordination, or sudden irritability” may signal low blood sugar.
“Very high blood sugar can cause extreme thirst, frequent urination, nausea, or unusual tiredness,” Dr Tandon further caution.
Both the experts strongly advise against ignoring these symptoms or assuming that they are simply due to altitude or exhaustion. If symptoms appear, stop trekking immediately, check your blood sugar, hydrate, and seek help if things don’t improve.
Diabetes doesn’t have to stop you from trekking. But a safe trek isn’t just about stamina—it’s about preparation, monitoring, and knowing when to pause.