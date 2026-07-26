A diabetic’s guide to trekking: What to pack, monitor, and avoid

Is it safe for diabetics to go for trekking? (Images: Freepik)

Trekking can be thrilling—fresh air, mountain views, and a break from routine. But for people living with Type 2 diabetes, it often comes with one big question: Is it safe?

“Yes, most people with well-controlled Type 2 diabetes can safely enjoy trekking and often benefit from it,” says Dr Rajiv Kovil, Diabetes & Obesity Specialist at Zandra Healthcare.

As per the diabetologist, trekking can improve insulin sensitivity, cardiovascular fitness, weight management, and mental well-being. But he stresses that preparation matters. “A pre-trek assessment and an individualised plan make trekking both safe and rewarding.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.