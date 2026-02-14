The 30-minute rule: Why brushing immediately after eating acidic foods could be ruining your teeth

From brushing habits to diet changes, sensitive teeth can often be managed without relying on specialised toothpaste.

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 14, 2026
tooth sensitivityRepresentational photo by Freepik
Tooth sensitivity can make everyday pleasures—like sipping tea or biting into fruit—uncomfortable. While sensitive toothpaste is often the go-to solution, it isn’t the only way to manage the problem. According to Dr Zulfiqar Hafeez, Senior Consultant – Dental Services at Asian Hospital, everyday habits play a much bigger role than most people realise.

“Using a soft-bristled toothbrush and brushing gently is one of the most effective first steps,” Dr Hafeez says. “Aggressive brushing wears down enamel and exposes dentin, which increases sensitivity.”

Simple habits that reduce sensitivity

Dr Hafeez advises:

  • After eating acidic foods, rinse your mouth with water and wait at least 30 minutes before brushing.
  • Brushing right away can damage softened enamel.
  • Fluoride mouth rinses can strengthen enamel over time, while clove oil may offer short-term relief.
  • For people who grind their teeth at night, a custom night guard can protect enamel and exposed dentin from further damage.

Can enamel really be strengthened at home?

While lost enamel cannot be fully restored, it can be supported. “You can’t rebuild enamel once it’s gone, but you can make it stronger,” Dr Hafeez explains. “Calcium-rich foods like milk and cheese, along with adequate vitamin D, help maintain tooth strength.”

He also recommends sugar-free gum to stimulate saliva, which naturally neutralises acids. “Constant snacking and frequent acidic drinks prevent enamel from repairing itself,” he adds.

sensitive teeth Representational photo by Freepik

When sensitivity signals something serious

Occasional sensitivity is common—but persistent or localised pain should not be ignored, Dr Hafez cautions.

“If sensitivity affects just one tooth or keeps worsening, it’s often a warning sign,” he says. Pain when biting, visible holes, bleeding gums, or receding gums may indicate cavities, cracked teeth, or gum disease.

“If discomfort lasts more than a week or occurs without a clear trigger, a dental check-up is essential,” he stresses.

ALSO READ | Dental check: Three ways to protect your teeth from cavities

Professional treatments that offer lasting relief

“Fluoride varnishes, desensitising agents, and resin sealants help calm exposed dentin,” Dr Hafeez explains. In cases of gum recession, a gum graft can permanently cover sensitive roots.

“When sensitivity is nerve-related, treating cavities, correcting bite issues, or even a root canal can eliminate the problem completely,” he adds.

