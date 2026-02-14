The 30-minute rule: Why brushing immediately after eating acidic foods could be ruining your teeth

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Tooth sensitivity can make everyday pleasures—like sipping tea or biting into fruit—uncomfortable. While sensitive toothpaste is often the go-to solution, it isn’t the only way to manage the problem. According to Dr Zulfiqar Hafeez, Senior Consultant – Dental Services at Asian Hospital, everyday habits play a much bigger role than most people realise.
“Using a soft-bristled toothbrush and brushing gently is one of the most effective first steps,” Dr Hafeez says. “Aggressive brushing wears down enamel and exposes dentin, which increases sensitivity.”
Dr Hafeez advises:
While lost enamel cannot be fully restored, it can be supported. “You can’t rebuild enamel once it’s gone, but you can make it stronger,” Dr Hafeez explains. “Calcium-rich foods like milk and cheese, along with adequate vitamin D, help maintain tooth strength.”
He also recommends sugar-free gum to stimulate saliva, which naturally neutralises acids. “Constant snacking and frequent acidic drinks prevent enamel from repairing itself,” he adds.
Occasional sensitivity is common—but persistent or localised pain should not be ignored, Dr Hafez cautions.
“If sensitivity affects just one tooth or keeps worsening, it’s often a warning sign,” he says. Pain when biting, visible holes, bleeding gums, or receding gums may indicate cavities, cracked teeth, or gum disease.
“If discomfort lasts more than a week or occurs without a clear trigger, a dental check-up is essential,” he stresses.
“Fluoride varnishes, desensitising agents, and resin sealants help calm exposed dentin,” Dr Hafeez explains. In cases of gum recession, a gum graft can permanently cover sensitive roots.
“When sensitivity is nerve-related, treating cavities, correcting bite issues, or even a root canal can eliminate the problem completely,” he adds.
Banita Sandhu, in an interview, shared her hydration routine and emphasized the importance of electrolytes in maintaining hydration and improving overall well-being. The Bridgerton actress highlighted the benefits of electrolytes in improving skin health, energy, and mental clarity. However, experts warn against excessive consumption and suggest mindful use for optimal benefits.