The 30-minute rule: Why brushing immediately after eating acidic foods could be ruining your teeth

Tooth sensitivity can make everyday pleasures—like sipping tea or biting into fruit—uncomfortable. While sensitive toothpaste is often the go-to solution, it isn’t the only way to manage the problem. According to Dr Zulfiqar Hafeez, Senior Consultant – Dental Services at Asian Hospital, everyday habits play a much bigger role than most people realise.

“Using a soft-bristled toothbrush and brushing gently is one of the most effective first steps,” Dr Hafeez says. “Aggressive brushing wears down enamel and exposes dentin, which increases sensitivity.”

Simple habits that reduce sensitivity

Dr Hafeez advises:

After eating acidic foods, rinse your mouth with water and wait at least 30 minutes before brushing.

Brushing right away can damage softened enamel.

Fluoride mouth rinses can strengthen enamel over time, while clove oil may offer short-term relief.

For people who grind their teeth at night, a custom night guard can protect enamel and exposed dentin from further damage.

Can enamel really be strengthened at home?

While lost enamel cannot be fully restored, it can be supported. “You can’t rebuild enamel once it’s gone, but you can make it stronger,” Dr Hafeez explains. “Calcium-rich foods like milk and cheese, along with adequate vitamin D, help maintain tooth strength.”