A cardiologist’s guide to quality vs. quantity in sleep: ‘You should also…’

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In a recent conversation with cardiac surgeon Dr Pravin Kulkarni, podcaster Ekta Khosla spoke about the importance of sleep hygiene and how small nightly routines can influence overall health.
Dr Kulkarni explained that sleep hygiene is not complicated. “When I say sleep hygiene, it basically means wearing light clothes, keeping the room cool, ensuring the bed is comfortable, and avoiding electronic gadgets at least an hour before sleep. You should also mentally switch off from the day and aim for about seven hours of quality sleep,” he said.
According to Dr Parin Sangoi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, these routines support the body’s natural recovery cycle.
“Sleep hygiene refers to daily habits and environmental practices that help the body fall asleep easily and maintain good quality sleep,” said Dr Sangoi. “This includes maintaining a regular sleep schedule, creating a comfortable sleep environment, limiting caffeine later in the day, and allowing the mind to relax before bedtime.”
He added that good sleep hygiene is closely linked to cardiovascular health.
“When the body gets consistent, restful sleep, blood pressure naturally dips during the night and the heart gets time to recover from the day’s physical and emotional stress,” Dr Sangoi explained. “Poor sleep habits can disturb this recovery process and gradually place extra strain on the cardiovascular system.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine
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Many sleep experts recommend about seven hours of sleep for adults, but individual requirements can vary. “Around seven hours of quality sleep is generally considered healthy for most adults,” said Dr Sangoi. “However, sleep needs can differ depending on age, lifestyle, and physical activity levels.”
“The real indicator is how a person feels after waking up,” he said. “If someone wakes up refreshed and remains alert through the day, it usually means the body is getting adequate rest.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine