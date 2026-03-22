A cardiologist’s guide to quality vs. quantity in sleep: ‘You should also…’

In a recent conversation with cardiac surgeon Dr Pravin Kulkarni, podcaster Ekta Khosla spoke about the importance of sleep hygiene and how small nightly routines can influence overall health.

Dr Kulkarni explained that sleep hygiene is not complicated. “When I say sleep hygiene, it basically means wearing light clothes, keeping the room cool, ensuring the bed is comfortable, and avoiding electronic gadgets at least an hour before sleep. You should also mentally switch off from the day and aim for about seven hours of quality sleep,” he said.

Here’s how these seemingly simple habits can have deeper implications for heart health:

According to Dr Parin Sangoi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, these routines support the body’s natural recovery cycle.