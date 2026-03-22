A cardiologist’s guide to quality vs. quantity in sleep: ‘You should also…’

Experts say small bedtime habits can quietly support heart health and recovery

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiMar 22, 2026 03:58 PM IST
Sleep hygieneCardiologist explains why sleep hygiene matters (Photo: AI)
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In a recent conversation with cardiac surgeon Dr Pravin Kulkarni, podcaster Ekta Khosla spoke about the importance of sleep hygiene and how small nightly routines can influence overall health.

Dr Kulkarni explained that sleep hygiene is not complicated. “When I say sleep hygiene, it basically means wearing light clothes, keeping the room cool, ensuring the bed is comfortable, and avoiding electronic gadgets at least an hour before sleep. You should also mentally switch off from the day and aim for about seven hours of quality sleep,” he said.

Here’s how these seemingly simple habits can have deeper implications for heart health:

According to Dr Parin Sangoi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, these routines support the body’s natural recovery cycle.

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“Sleep hygiene refers to daily habits and environmental practices that help the body fall asleep easily and maintain good quality sleep,” said Dr Sangoi. “This includes maintaining a regular sleep schedule, creating a comfortable sleep environment, limiting caffeine later in the day, and allowing the mind to relax before bedtime.”

He added that good sleep hygiene is closely linked to cardiovascular health.

“When the body gets consistent, restful sleep, blood pressure naturally dips during the night and the heart gets time to recover from the day’s physical and emotional stress,” Dr Sangoi explained. “Poor sleep habits can disturb this recovery process and gradually place extra strain on the cardiovascular system.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine

 

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How small bedtime habits support better sleep

  • Many sleep experts recommend simple practices such as wearing comfortable clothing, reducing room temperature, and limiting screen time before bed.
  • These suggestions are rooted in the body’s natural sleep signals. “The body prepares for sleep through biological cues such as a drop in body temperature and the release of sleep hormones,” said Dr Sangoi. “A cool, quiet, and comfortable environment supports this process.”
  • He explained that physical comfort also plays a role. “Loose and comfortable clothing helps prevent physical discomfort that may interrupt sleep,” he said.
  • Reducing screen exposure is equally important. “The blue light emitted from phones, tablets, and laptops can delay the brain’s sleep signals,” Dr Sangoi noted. “Avoiding screens for some time before bedtime allows the brain to wind down and makes it easier to fall into deeper, uninterrupted sleep.”
  • What happens when sleep is regularly disrupted? Chronic sleep deprivation can affect multiple organ systems, including the heart.
  • “When sleep is consistently disturbed or too short, the body can remain in a prolonged stress state,” said Dr Sangoi. “Stress hormones stay elevated, which can increase heart rate and blood pressure.”
  • Over time, this imbalance may contribute to cardiovascular risks. “This sustained strain can raise the likelihood of hypertension, irregular heart rhythms, and other heart-related concerns,” he added.

Is seven hours of sleep enough?

Many sleep experts recommend about seven hours of sleep for adults, but individual requirements can vary. “Around seven hours of quality sleep is generally considered healthy for most adults,” said Dr Sangoi. “However, sleep needs can differ depending on age, lifestyle, and physical activity levels.”

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“The real indicator is how a person feels after waking up,” he said. “If someone wakes up refreshed and remains alert through the day, it usually means the body is getting adequate rest.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine

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