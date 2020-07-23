A beginner’s guide to meditation: Here are some things to know

Pick a suitable time of the day when you think you will be able to sit down and meditate. Make this a consistent part of your daily routine. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Pick a suitable time of the day when you think you will be able to sit down and meditate. Make this a consistent part of your daily routine. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Some people think of meditation as an arduous task — which is ironic because meditation is the means by which you can escape the daily stress of life and everything else that seems daunting to you. The few minutes that you reserve for meditation should be moments of absolute bliss. Experts say that the entire process of meditation should give you joy, satisfaction, a sense of calm, and focus.

If you think you are struggling and would like to diligently understand the process and free yourself from distractions, here are some simple things you can do to self-initiate. Remember, meditation is also about your own interest.

* The first thing you can do to prepare yourself is understand the fact that anyone can meditate, and it is really not that difficult a task. Have an open mind, because it will otherwise be difficult for you to get into a state of bliss with some pre-conceived notions.

ALSO READ | World Brain Day 2020: Why you need to pay attention to brain health

* Pick a suitable time of the day when you think you will be able to sit down and meditate. Make this a consistent part of your daily routine.

* And while you are at it, ask yourself if you will be able to squeeze in a few minutes in the morning. It is advisable that you start your day with a meditation session, because then you will be able to de-clutter your mind and work more efficiently.

* Do not expect anything, especially if you are just starting out. While the rules of mindfulness are the same for everyone, different people experience meditation differently, and seek different outcomes. Do not expect to achieve nirvana in your first few sessions.

* But, do not give up either. This is a practice that you must sustain, so as to stay mentally focused and healthy. If you meditate one day and forget to continue it for other days, it will not serve the purpose.

ALSO READ | Probiotics may help reduce symptoms of depression, says study

* Pick your spot, because it is going to become your meditation spot for all days and seasons. Being consistent about the place where you want to sit and meditate can form an association of all things peace and tranquility in your mind.

* Do the basic things like turn off your phone, or put it on a silent mode. Straighten your posture but make sure you are comfortable. Start with assessing how you are feeling. Tell yourself that is okay to feel the emotions and also to be distracted a little, but that you will concentrate on these feelings for now, and nothing else.

* It is okay if on your first day you sit down for even a minute. Slowly work your way towards stretching your meditation time but do not jump at it and force yourself.

ALSO READ | Have you incorporated these immunity-boosting habits in your routine?

* It is okay to feel a bit distracted. It is okay to think while you meditate, to let your mind wander. Just focus on your breathing and train your thoughts to focus on it, too.

* Once you are done, take a moment to understand how you are feeling, before you rush off to start your day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd