A 7-day checklist to lower cortisol is going viral: An endocrinologist weighs in

Functional health practitioner Ben Azadi recently discussed a 7-day checklist to lower cortisol. In a video on Instagram, he explained, “Number one, no food three hours before bed. Number two, 10 minutes of morning sunlight. Extra bonus points if you do it while you’re walking or barefoot on grass or dirt.” He also recommended three meals a day without snacking or alcohol, practising gratitude, finding a healthy outlet for stress, and incorporating laughter or singing.

But can these habits actually lower cortisol? According to Dr Pranav Ghody, Consultant Endocrinologist and Diabetologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, it is more accurate to think of these habits as ways to regulate the body’s stress response, rather than guaranteed ways to lower cortisol.

“The usual habits recommended for managing cortisol—such as getting regular sleep, exercising, meditating or breathing deeply, being exposed to morning light, eating a balanced diet, cutting down on caffeine and alcohol, and taking time to relax—are helpful,” Dr Ghody said.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Exercise, sleep and relaxation have stronger evidence

Among the habits mentioned in such wellness checklists, regular physical activity, adequate sleep and stress-management practices have stronger evidence behind them.

“It has been shown that exercise can improve the regulation of cortisol, and research involving mindfulness and relaxation indicates a slight decrease in cortisol, especially in those who are under psychological stress,” Dr Ghody explained.

Morning light can also have a role. “Exposure to morning light and maintaining a regular sleep-wake schedule can also help support the body’s natural circadian rhythm,” he said.

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However, not every recommendation on the checklist has the same level of evidence. While maintaining a balanced diet, moderating caffeine and avoiding excessive alcohol are sensible for overall health, their direct effect on cortisol is less clear.

“It is sensible to have a balanced diet, to take a moderate amount of caffeine and to avoid excessive alcohol in order to maintain good overall health, but it is not clear what their direct effect is on cortisol,” Dr Ghody said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Azadi (@thebenazadi)

Do you need to actively lower cortisol?

“It is not typically the case that cortisol is a ‘bad’ hormone which needs to be kept as low as possible,” Dr Ghody said.

Cortisol also follows a natural daily pattern. “Our cortisol levels rise naturally in the morning and then decrease throughout the day, and temporary spikes caused by stress, illness or exercise are normal,” he explained.

This means that an occasional increase in cortisol after a stressful event or physical activity does not necessarily indicate a health problem.

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When should high cortisol be evaluated?

Persistently excessive cortisol can become a medical concern when it is accompanied by symptoms such as unexplained weight gain, muscle weakness, easy bruising, high blood pressure, diabetes or osteoporosis.

“These could be a sign of Cushing’s syndrome and therefore need to be evaluated by a medical professional,” Dr Ghody said.

He also cautioned against relying on social-media checklists or random cortisol testing to determine whether cortisol levels are abnormal.

“Testing should be based on the symptoms rather than relying on a random cortisol test or a checklist derived from social media,” Dr Ghody said.

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Ultimately, rather than trying to follow a perfect seven-day cortisol-lowering routine, consistency with sleep, physical activity and healthy stress-management practices is more useful.

“What is important instead is to be consistent rather than attempting to stick to a perfect seven-day routine,” Dr Ghody added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.