Covid-19: 96 per cent patients on oxygen support unvaccinated; how taking the jab reduces infection severity

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, majority of patients who are on oxygen support in the city’s hospitals are those who haven’t taken a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, highlighting the importance of getting vaccinated to reduce the severity of the infection.

This alarming revelation stresses the importance of getting vaccinated to reduce the risk of getting hospitalised in case of Covid-19 infection.

“Vaccination leads to antibody generation in our body. The antibody comes into action once the virus has entered the body. If someone is vaccinated and gets a new infection, the chances of getting severe Covid is dramatically reduced. Also, the only thing that can prevent the virus from entering the body, and hence infection, is a mask,” Dr Ravi Shekhar Jha, Additional Director – Pulmonology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad told indianexpress.com.

While vaccination may not provide 100 per cent protection against the virus, it definitely helps to reduce the severity of the illness. “Vaccination boosts the immune response in the body by the production of IgG antibodies which are protective in nature. Hence, although the protection is not 100 per cent, vaccination is still essential to reduce the severity of the illness if one gets infected,” Dr Jyoti Mutta, Senior Consultant, Microbiology, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute said.

She added that during the second wave of the Covid-19 virus in India, people who had received both doses had less severe illness due to the infection.

Further, Dr Mutta stressed the need for booster doses. “The duration of protection (by Covid-19 vaccines) lasts for 3-6 months, hence booster doses are essential.”

While vaccination is important for people of all age groups, it is much more significant for the elderly and people with comorbidities, Dr Jha highlighted. “Maximum risk of progression to severe Covid is in those cases who are elderly or have comorbidities. Therefore, this is the age group which benefits maximum from vaccination,” he said.

Agreed Dr Mutta and said, “Everyone should get vaccinated whether healthy, young, elderly, people with comorbidities and children. Vaccination is more important for the elderly group and comorbid patients in order to reduce the severity of illness if they get the infection.”

“However, even if vaccinated, one should continue to wear masks and follow Covid essential precautions,” she concluded.

