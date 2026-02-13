‘It burns!’: 9-year-old nearly blinded after viral TikTok toy hack; why kids are vulnerable to dangerous online trends

A recent incident involving a 9-year-old boy in Chicago has raised urgent questions about online challenges, peer influence, and how easily dangerous ideas can spread among children. Caleb Chabolla was nearly blinded after he was inspired by an old TikTok trend to microwave his NeeDoh sensory toy, which exploded in his face. The boy heated his NeeDoh Nice Cube in the microwave at his Chicago home after one of his friends told him the trick would make the rubber sensory toy more pliable. His mother, Whitney Grubb, told ABC 7 she heard a blood-curdling shriek coming from their kitchen as Caleb sobbed, “It burns, it burns!” According to the New York Post, “The exterior of the cube is made of a non-toxic silicone, but the inside holds a glue-like substance that starts to sizzle and expand until it bursts.” When Caleb opened the microwave, the toy burst on his face.

“The right side of his face was kind of melting off, basically,” Grubb told ABC 7. Caleb suffered second-degree burns to his face and hands. By the time he reached Loyola University Medical Centre, the jelly-like substance had caused such deep injuries that doctors had to remove dead skin. He didn’t need skin grafts but is likely to be left with scars, his doctor said.

When the TikTok trend Caleb’s friend unknowingly spread went viral last year, the New York Post reported that NeeDoh added a warning label to its products, advising customers against freezing or heating the sensory toys.

But why are children particularly vulnerable to attempting risky online trends or ‘hacks’?

Neha Cadabam, senior psychologist and executive director, Cadabam’s Hospitals, tells indianexpress.com, “Children are still developing critical thinking, impulse control, and the ability to assess long-term consequences. The part of the brain responsible for judgment and risk evaluation matures much later than the part that seeks novelty and approval. Social media amplifies this imbalance.”

She adds that viral trends often appear exciting, harmless, or rewarding, and children tend to focus on immediate social validation, such as likes, views, or peer praise, rather than potential danger. Peer influence is especially powerful at this age, and when a behaviour is seen as popular or normalised online, children may interpret it as safe or acceptable, even if it involves serious risk.

Most effective ways for parents and caregivers to talk to children about viral challenges

“The most effective approach is a calm, open, and non-judgmental conversation,” says Cadabam, adding that instead of issuing strict warnings or bans, parents should ask children what they have seen online and what they think about it. This invites dialogue rather than secrecy.

“Explaining risks in simple, age-appropriate language helps children understand consequences without feeling frightened. It is also important to emphasise that curiosity is normal, but some experiments need adult supervision. When children feel safe talking about what they watch or want to try, they are far more likely to ask for help before attempting something dangerous,” suggests Cadabam.

Role schools, tech platforms, and product manufacturers should play

Preventing such incidents requires a shared responsibility. Cadabam says that schools should “actively teach digital literacy and risk awareness, helping children understand how online content can be misleading or unsafe.” Tech platforms need stronger moderation of harmful trends, clearer warnings, and age-appropriate safeguards that do not rely solely on parental controls.

“Product manufacturers also have a role in ensuring clear safety labelling and public awareness when common household items are misused in online content. When consistent safety messages come from multiple sources, children are more likely to take them seriously and internalise safe behaviour,” concludes the expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.