Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

9.2 km, 14 minutes and a donor heart reached the boy who needs it most

A team of doctors from Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla retrieved a live donor heart in AIIMS hospital, Delhi earlier today.

The 19-year-old has been suffering a heart problem for the last one-and-a-half years. (Image: Screengrab)

It may look like an impossible feat, covering 9.2 km during peak traffic in 14 minutes. But the Delhi Police managed to create a Green Corridor between AIIMS and Fortis-Escorts Heart Institute so that a heart from a 55-year-old brain-dead woman could be transplanted into a 19-year-old boy.

A team of doctors from Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla retrieved a live donor heart in AIIMS hospital, Delhi earlier today. It was led by Dr. Z S Meharwal, Executive Director and Head of Adult Cardiac Surgery, VAD & Heart Transplantation Programme, Dr. Vishal Rastogi, Head, Heart Failure Clinic, and Dr. Naveen Saraf, Director, Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla.

The team was alerted by National Organ Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) about a possible cadaveric heart donor (brain dead) in AIIMS Delhi earlier today. The team left at 5.48 PM to retrieve the heart. The donor heart along with the team reached Fortis at 6:02 PM. The ambulance swiftly completed the 9.2 km in 14 minutes amidst a traffic rush. The 19-year-old, who has been suffering a heart problem for the last one-and-a-half years, could get a new lease of life.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 11:27:06 pm
PP Sojitra seeks fifth term as director of Amreli APMC

