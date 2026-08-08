8 exercises that may help control blood sugar: ‘Your muscles are the biggest glucose users’

From brisk walking and stair climbing to yoga and resistance training, here's how different forms of exercise help muscles use glucose more efficiently.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiAug 8, 2026 11:00 PM IST
workoutHere's how different forms of exercise help muscles use glucose more efficiently (Photo: Magnific)
Make us preferred source on Google

Managing blood sugar isn’t just about what you eat—how you move matters, too. Nutritionist Jagriti Kurani recently shared eight exercises that can help muscles use glucose more efficiently, making them particularly beneficial for people with diabetes or prediabetes. From brisk walking and resistance training to yoga, swimming, and even dancing, these activities are said to improve insulin sensitivity and support better blood sugar control.

“Your muscles are the biggest glucose users in your body. Move more, and let your muscles pull sugar out of your bloodstream naturally! Every step counts,” she wrote on Instagram.

But how much of this advice is backed by scientific evidence?

According to Dr Deepak Kumar Mishra, Director & Head – Orthopaedic & Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery, Asian Hospital, there is strong scientific evidence that regular physical activity plays a crucial role in improving insulin sensitivity and blood sugar management.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

How does exercise help lower blood sugar?

“There is good scientific evidence that being regularly physically active helps the body use glucose more efficiently,” says Dr Mishra, explaining that when muscles contract during exercise, they can absorb glucose directly from the bloodstream, even without requiring as much insulin.

“Over time, exercise also causes muscle cells to become more sensitive to insulin, meaning the body needs less insulin to move glucose into cells,” he says.

Story continues below this ad

According to Dr Mishra, studies have consistently shown that both aerobic exercises, such as walking, cycling and swimming, and strength training can improve fasting blood sugar, reduce post-meal glucose spikes and lower HbA1c, a key marker of long-term blood sugar control.

“That’s why regular exercise is considered one of the cornerstones of preventing and managing prediabetes and type 2 diabetes,” he adds.

ALSO READ | This exercise may beat long walks for blood sugar: ‘Do it every 45 minutes’

Are all exercises equally effective?

While almost every form of physical activity offers benefits, each type works slightly differently.

“Most exercises help improve blood sugar control, but they do so through different mechanisms,” says Dr Mishra.

He explains:

Story continues below this ad
  • “Brisk walking is one of the most researched and accessible forms of exercise for improving glucose control.”
  • “Resistance training helps build muscle mass, increasing the body’s ability to store and utilise glucose.”
  • “Stair climbing provides short bursts of higher-intensity activity that can effectively lower blood sugar after meals.”
  • “Swimming offers a full-body workout while being gentle on the joints.”
  • “Dancing combines aerobic activity with muscle engagement, making it enjoyable and easier for many people to sustain.”
  • “Yoga, although generally less effective than vigorous aerobic exercise for directly lowering blood sugar, improves flexibility, strength, stress management and overall metabolic health.”

Dr Mishra says the greatest benefits come from combining different forms of exercise rather than relying on just one.

“Most experts agree that combining aerobic exercise with resistance training provides the best improvements in insulin sensitivity and long-term glucose control,” he says.

Is there a best time to exercise?

Timing can also influence blood sugar levels. According to Dr Mishra, “new evidence suggests that exercising after a meal—particularly within 30 to 90 minutes of eating—may be especially effective at reducing post-meal blood sugar spikes.”

Even a short walk can make a difference. “A 10 to 20-minute walk after lunch or dinner can significantly help reduce the rise in blood sugar after meals,” he says.

However, consistency remains more important than perfect timing. “The best time to exercise is the time you can stick to consistently,” Dr Mishra emphasises.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments