8 exercises that may help control blood sugar: ‘Your muscles are the biggest glucose users’

Here's how different forms of exercise help muscles use glucose more efficiently (Photo: Magnific)

Managing blood sugar isn’t just about what you eat—how you move matters, too. Nutritionist Jagriti Kurani recently shared eight exercises that can help muscles use glucose more efficiently, making them particularly beneficial for people with diabetes or prediabetes. From brisk walking and resistance training to yoga, swimming, and even dancing, these activities are said to improve insulin sensitivity and support better blood sugar control.

“Your muscles are the biggest glucose users in your body. Move more, and let your muscles pull sugar out of your bloodstream naturally! Every step counts,” she wrote on Instagram.

But how much of this advice is backed by scientific evidence?