8 exercises that may help control blood sugar: ‘Your muscles are the biggest glucose users’

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Managing blood sugar isn’t just about what you eat—how you move matters, too. Nutritionist Jagriti Kurani recently shared eight exercises that can help muscles use glucose more efficiently, making them particularly beneficial for people with diabetes or prediabetes. From brisk walking and resistance training to yoga, swimming, and even dancing, these activities are said to improve insulin sensitivity and support better blood sugar control.
“Your muscles are the biggest glucose users in your body. Move more, and let your muscles pull sugar out of your bloodstream naturally! Every step counts,” she wrote on Instagram.
But how much of this advice is backed by scientific evidence?
According to Dr Deepak Kumar Mishra, Director & Head – Orthopaedic & Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery, Asian Hospital, there is strong scientific evidence that regular physical activity plays a crucial role in improving insulin sensitivity and blood sugar management.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“There is good scientific evidence that being regularly physically active helps the body use glucose more efficiently,” says Dr Mishra, explaining that when muscles contract during exercise, they can absorb glucose directly from the bloodstream, even without requiring as much insulin.
“Over time, exercise also causes muscle cells to become more sensitive to insulin, meaning the body needs less insulin to move glucose into cells,” he says.
According to Dr Mishra, studies have consistently shown that both aerobic exercises, such as walking, cycling and swimming, and strength training can improve fasting blood sugar, reduce post-meal glucose spikes and lower HbA1c, a key marker of long-term blood sugar control.
“That’s why regular exercise is considered one of the cornerstones of preventing and managing prediabetes and type 2 diabetes,” he adds.
While almost every form of physical activity offers benefits, each type works slightly differently.
“Most exercises help improve blood sugar control, but they do so through different mechanisms,” says Dr Mishra.
He explains:
Dr Mishra says the greatest benefits come from combining different forms of exercise rather than relying on just one.
“Most experts agree that combining aerobic exercise with resistance training provides the best improvements in insulin sensitivity and long-term glucose control,” he says.
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Timing can also influence blood sugar levels. According to Dr Mishra, “new evidence suggests that exercising after a meal—particularly within 30 to 90 minutes of eating—may be especially effective at reducing post-meal blood sugar spikes.”
Even a short walk can make a difference. “A 10 to 20-minute walk after lunch or dinner can significantly help reduce the rise in blood sugar after meals,” he says.
However, consistency remains more important than perfect timing. “The best time to exercise is the time you can stick to consistently,” Dr Mishra emphasises.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.