7,617 students to vie for 800 AIIMS seats for MBBS

The top 100 candidates were from 43 cities across 20 states and Union territories. The results were put on the official website. The top 100 candidates were from 43 cities across 20 states and Union territories. The results were put on the official website.

Of the 3,74,520 candidates who appeared for the entrance examination for MBBS at AIIMS, a total of 7,617 candidates were eligible for counselling after the results were declared on Monday.

The students are vying for 800 seats in nine AIIMS campuses in India, with 100 seats each at Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh and, for the first time, 50 seats each in Mangalagiri (Guntur) and Nagpur.

AIIMS, in a statement said, “A total of 7,617 candidates have qualified in this examination (2,705 female and 4,912 male) and are eligible for online counseling session for admission in AIIMS…the first three ranks went to females. In the first round of Online Counseling only 4 times the number of seats available in each category will be exercising their choices. If the seats remain vacant in the initial round of counselling, then the online counselling process will be opened to other eligible candidates.”

