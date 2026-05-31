7 doctor-approved tips to help your body absorb and utilise protein

Protein intake is important for the body, but if it is not absorbed and utilised well, then what’s the point? To help one make informed choices, digital creator Gunjan Taneja, who often shares information about everyday health on her social media platforms, took to Instagram to list seven valuable tips to help improve protein absorption in the body. Here’s what she shared

1. Spread protein throughout the day

2. Have enough vitamin B6, magnesium and overall calories

3. Get gut health in shape

4. Exercise regularly, especially strength training

5. Pair protein with carbohydrate

6. Technique is key when it comes to plant protein : sprouting, soaking, fermenting

7. Sleep well for proper digestion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gunjan Taneja (@gunjanshouts)

How does protein get absorbed in the body?

Dr Dipak Bhangale, Consultant Gastroenterology, Hepatology, Interventional Endoscopy, Liver Transplantation, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Navi Mumbai, explains that what people generally misunderstand as absorption is essentially meaningful bioavailability of protein. “The body can absorb protein at once; so the real issue isn’t digestion. Our gut easily handles large amino-acid loads, but how much protein meaningfully supports muscle growth before returns fade,” he tells indianexpress.com.

Contrary to popular opinion, he says that larger doses do not get wasted. They extend the anabolic response or are used for repair and energy, he explained.

“Research suggests about 0.3–0.4 g/kg per meal (roughly 20–40 g for most adults) maximises muscle protein synthesis, spread across 3–4 meals to reach 1.6 g/kg/day,” Dr Bhangale explains. And like Taneja mentioned, Dr Bhangale suggested distributing intake evenly through the day is the best way of maximising protein absorption in the body.

“Choosing high-quality proteins (milk, eggs, fish, lean meats, or complementary plant sources) and spreading them out throughout each meal, combined with resistance exercise, proper recovery in the form of adequate sleep, and well-balanced meals is the best way to maximise protein’s utilisation,” he shares, pointing out that extra protein does not go unabsorbed. Beyond the optimal dose, the body simply uses it differently.

Deepalakshmi, registered dietitian at Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital, Chennai, adds that soaked and sprouted dals are a good source of protein. “Soaking and sprouting breaks the phytic acid present, and there is a better absorption of nutrients like iron, zinc and calcium. It is low in glycemic index and a good snack for people with diabetes,” she says.

Deepalakshmi also mentions that pairing protein with carbohydrates and healthy fats helps stabilise blood sugar and keeps you feeling full and satiated for long durations.

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What should you avoid?

Dr Bhangale warns people against eating the most amount of protein at dinner, relying on low-quality plant sources without mixing, under-dosing older adults, and skipping strength training. “Patients with long fasts, digestive disorders, or chronic illness need tailored strategies,” he concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.