7 daily habits that could be disrupting your gut health

Frequent bloating, constipation, diarrhoea, and excessive gas are often dismissed as temporary digestive troubles. However, when these symptoms become recurrent or start interfering with everyday activities, they may indicate an underlying gut problem.

Gut health is influenced by several factors, including dietary choices, hydration, sleep, stress and physical activity. While occasional digestive discomfort after a heavy meal is usually not a cause for concern, persistent symptoms deserve attention.

Dr Manish Dodmani, Consultant, Gastroenterology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, explains five common signs of disturbed gut health, everyday habits that can affect digestion, and when it is time to consult a gastroenterologist.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.