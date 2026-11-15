7 daily habits that could be disrupting your gut health

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Frequent bloating, constipation, diarrhoea, and excessive gas are often dismissed as temporary digestive troubles. However, when these symptoms become recurrent or start interfering with everyday activities, they may indicate an underlying gut problem.
Gut health is influenced by several factors, including dietary choices, hydration, sleep, stress and physical activity. While occasional digestive discomfort after a heavy meal is usually not a cause for concern, persistent symptoms deserve attention.
Dr Manish Dodmani, Consultant, Gastroenterology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, explains five common signs of disturbed gut health, everyday habits that can affect digestion, and when it is time to consult a gastroenterologist.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
5 common signs of poor gut health
According to Dr Dodmani, some common signs that may indicate disturbed gut health include:
1. Frequent bloating: Occasional bloating after a heavy meal is common. However, recurring bloating may indicate an underlying digestive issue, particularly when accompanied by abdominal discomfort.
2. Constipation: Difficulty passing stools or having fewer bowel movements than usual can be associated with inadequate fibre intake, dehydration or other digestive conditions.
3. Frequent diarrhoea: Repeated episodes of loose stools may indicate gastrointestinal infections, food intolerances or other digestive disorders.
4. Excessive gas: Frequent gas and discomfort can be associated with dietary habits, food intolerances or disturbances in digestion.
5. Abdominal discomfort: Recurrent stomach pain or cramps, particularly when accompanied by changes in bowel habits, should not be ignored.
Dr Dodmani also pointed out that poor nutrient absorption can sometimes cause unexplained weight loss, fatigue and nutritional deficiencies.
“Sugar cravings, acne and hormonal fluctuations are sometimes discussed in connection with gut health, but they are not established signs of a gut disorder and can have several other causes,” he explained.
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Everyday habits that can disrupt gut health
The digestive system responds closely to our daily routines. According to Dr Dodmani, several lifestyle factors can affect gut function and the balance of beneficial gut bacteria.
These include:
* Irregular meal timings: Eating at inconsistent hours can disrupt digestive routines.
* Low-fibre diets: Insufficient consumption of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can affect bowel movements and reduce the diversity of beneficial gut bacteria.
* Inadequate hydration: Not drinking enough water can contribute to constipation.
* Excessive processed and fried foods: Relying heavily on these foods can affect overall digestive health.
* Poor sleep and chronic stress: Both can influence digestive function.
* Physical inactivity: A sedentary lifestyle can contribute to sluggish bowel movements.
* Frequent antibiotic use: Unnecessary antibiotic consumption can disturb the balance of gut bacteria.
“Simple changes, such as eating a fibre-rich diet, staying hydrated, exercising regularly and maintaining consistent meal timings, can support digestive health,” said Dr Dodmani.
When should you consult a gastroenterologist?
“If symptoms such as bloating, abdominal pain, constipation or diarrhoea persist for more than two to three weeks, recur frequently or interfere with everyday life, it is advisable to consult a gastroenterologist,” Dr Dodmani advised.
He also highlighted certain warning signs that require medical evaluation, including:
* Blood in stools
* Unexplained weight loss
* Persistent vomiting
* Difficulty swallowing
* Anaemia
* Severe abdominal pain
Persistent digestive complaints may sometimes be associated with conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), coeliac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) or gastrointestinal infections.
Dr Dodmani cautioned against self-medicating or repeatedly relying on over-the-counter digestive remedies. Identifying the underlying cause is important to ensure appropriate treatment.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.