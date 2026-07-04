6 hours vs 8 hours of sleep: What it really does to a woman’s body

Longevity sleep expert Dr Deepika Krishna recently said that sleeping for only 5–6 hours and calling it “normal” is one of the fastest ways to silently damage the brain and body. In an Instagram video, she said, “Poor sleep affects memory, focus, hormones, mood, metabolism, and even long-term disease risk. Your body can survive on less sleep. That does not mean it can perform well on it. Eight hours of quality sleep is not laziness. It is basic biological maintenance.”

But what actually happens to the body when six hours of sleep becomes the norm instead of the recommended seven to nine hours? According to Dr (Major) Rajesh Bhardwaj, Consultant, Med First ENT Center, chronic sleep deprivation can have far-reaching consequences for women’s physical and mental health.

“Getting only six hours of sleep on a regular basis can interfere with the body’s hormonal balance, immune function, metabolism and brain health,” says Dr Bhardwaj.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

He explains that inadequate sleep can raise stress hormones such as cortisol, making it harder for the body to regulate blood sugar and appetite.

“Women may experience higher cortisol levels, increased hunger due to changes in appetite-regulating hormones, low energy, poor concentration, mood changes and slower physical recovery,” he says.

Over time, the effects extend beyond fatigue. “Long-term sleep deprivation can also affect reproductive hormones, menstrual cycles and overall health,” Dr Bhardwaj adds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Deepica Krishna (@drdeepikakrishna)

Can too little sleep increase the risk of chronic diseases?

According to Dr Bhardwaj, the evidence linking insufficient sleep to several chronic health conditions is strong. “Chronic sleep deprivation is robustly associated with anxiety, depression, obesity, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease,” he says.

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Sleep also plays an important role in women’s hormonal health.

“Poor sleep can contribute to hormonal imbalances that may worsen conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), although sleep is usually one of several contributing factors rather than the sole cause,” he explains.

While the relationship between sleep and thyroid disorders is less direct, Dr Bhardwaj notes that inadequate sleep can aggravate symptoms and negatively affect overall metabolic health.

“In general, regularly sleeping six hours or less is linked to a higher long-term risk of several chronic diseases,” he says.

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What if eight hours of sleep isn’t possible?

While consistently getting adequate sleep should remain the goal, Dr Bhardwaj says improving sleep quality can help reduce some of the health risks.

“The importance of good-quality sleep cannot be overstated,” he says. He recommends maintaining a consistent bedtime and wake-up schedule, avoiding caffeine and heavy meals close to bedtime, limiting screen time for at least an hour before sleeping and keeping the bedroom cool, dark and quiet.

“Regular exercise is beneficial, but it should ideally not be done immediately before bedtime. Stress-management practices such as meditation and deep breathing can also improve sleep quality,” he says.

Short daytime naps of 20 to 30 minutes may help reduce sleep debt without interfering with nighttime sleep. However, he cautions that naps should not become a substitute for adequate rest. “Consistently sleeping fewer than seven hours should not become the norm. Quality sleep is important, but it cannot fully compensate for insufficient sleep duration,” Dr Bhardwaj concludes.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.