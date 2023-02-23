50-year-old develops Irish accent after cancer diagnosis; how and why did it happen?

Recently, a man with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer was diagnosed as suffering from an uncontrollable ‘Irish brogue’ accent despite having no Irish background, a condition diagnosed as Foreign Accent Syndrome (FAS). The study published in British Medical Journal noted that the patient, in his 50s who subsequently died, had no neurological examination abnormalities, psychiatric history, or MRI of the brain abnormalities. Researchers said that the patient, who also had a gradual onset of paralysis, maintained his Irish accent throughout the 20 months of his treatment, the study noted.

The study further added that imaging revealed the progression of his prostate cancer, despite undetectable prostate-specific antigen levels. Biopsy confirmed transformation to small cell neuroendocrine prostate cancer (NEPC). “Despite chemotherapy, his neuroendocrine prostate cancer progressed, resulting in multifocal brain metastases and a likely paraneoplastic ascending paralysis leading to his death,” the researchers said, as part of the study.

The study authors noted that his accent change was most consistent with an underlying paraneoplastic neurological disorder (PND), which happens when a cancer patient’s immune system also attacks parts of the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves, or muscles.

What is Foreign Accent Syndrome?

Foreign accent syndrome is a rare motor speech disorder in which the patient develops speech patterns that are perceived as foreign accents without having acquired them in the perceived accent’s place of origin. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, FAS was first described more than 100 years ago (in 1907) by French neurologist Pierre Marie.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist, also documented a case of a 70-year-old woman in December 2022 who started speaking in Telugu with an American accent.

FAS is a well-known (however, rare) neurological disorder, in which affected persons start speaking in a foreign accent different from their native accent (without having ever visited the country or place and with no previous exposure to the language), he elucidated.

The current case of FAS in a patient with prostate cancer is “unusual” as the patient did not have any neurological disease and MRI brain was also normal. “Patient developed FAS as part of paraneoplastic neurological disorder (PND), coinciding with transformation to neuroendocrine prostate cancer. At the time of diagnosis of FAS, he had no evidence of cancer spreading to the brain, however, he did develop metastases to brain later on,” said Dr Kumar.

According to Dr Neeraj Dhingra, consultant – Radiation and Clinical Oncology, Ruby Hall Clinic, it is usually seen in females aged 25-49 years, and is classified into 4 types: Neurogenic, Developmental, Psychogenic and Mixed.

Neurogenic causes include trauma, stroke, migraine, tumours etc. “As the centre of language localisation are almost always in the left cerebral hemisphere, the left supratentorial lesions involving the premotor cortex, motor cortex, basal ganglia, Brocca’s area can manifest as FAS. FAS in cancer patients may be attributed to either the location of brain metastasis or paraneoplastic neurological disorder in which the development of onconeural antibodies or other immune mechanisms affect the neuromuscular system. Developmental abnormalities and psychiatric conditions cause FAS. The linguistic functions such as intonation, stress and rhythm are affected.

When an old woman started speaking in a “foreign” accent all of a sudden

1. About a year back, a 70-year old woman was brought by her son to my OPD. As per him, she had started to speak Telugu in an “American” accent, since waking up that morning. #MedTwitter #NeuroTwitter — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM🇮🇳 (@hyderabaddoctor) December 12, 2022

Dr Kumar mentioned that it occurs due to involvement of the speech areas of brain, which are concerned with word/sound generation. “In most right-handed people, the speech area is located in left frontal lobe of brain. Many previous cases of FAS have been reported; most of them due to brain diseases such as stroke (both ischemic and hemorrhagic), head injury, brain tumours, brain infections and in some cases, psychiatric disorders. The areas affected in FAS include premotor cortex, motor cortex, basal ganglia and Broca’s area (motor speech area),” said Dr Kumar.

Agreed Dr Fabian Almeida, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan and mentioned that there has been some literature in science about the change in accent even though patients had no connection with a particular accent. “Incidents like stroke, cancer, among others may cause some aberrations in the balance of neurochemicals or the connections in the brain, which might bring about a change like this despite having no connection with a particular accent,” Dr Almeida said.

Paraneoplastic disorders are well known in relation to cancer and they commonly present with cerebellar ataxia (inco-ordination while walking), sensory neuropathy (numbness of feet), limbic encephalitis (disorientation, confusion, seizures), etc. “This is the first time I have heard of FAS as a presenting feature of PND in relation to cancer,” shared Dr Kumar.

Warning signs

Noting that errors in vowels are likely and comprehension is persevered, Dr Dhingra mentioned how other speech abnormalities like mutism, dysarthria, aphasia may coexist. “Associated symptoms of hemiparesis, migraine, psychiatric disorders may point to underlying etiology,” Dr Dhingra told indianexpress.com.

Diagnosis and treatment

The diagnosis is based on Whitekar’s criteria and is mainly subjective. A detailed medical history, complete psychological evaluation, EEG and neuroimaging like CT, MRI, SPECT, PET aid finding a cause, said Dr Dhingra.

A quarter of patients remit with treatment. The nature of FAS may be temporary and reversal and may indicate recovery from stroke, or a new onset FAS in diagnosed cases may represent deterioration. Intensive speech therapy remains the mainstay of treatment along with treatment of any identifiable underlying cause, said Dr Dhingra.

With speech therapy, some amount of reassurance, support and the treatment of the original physical problem, there is possibility of improvement,” said Dr Almeida.

