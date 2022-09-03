Balance your hormones with these five ‘wonder seeds’

From controlling our menstrual cycle to managing our hunger, hormones — which are chemical messengers — play a vital role in our overall well-being. A nutrient-deficient diet is likely to impact our hormones, in addition to causing other health issues.

Imbalanced hormones can affect our body functioning, leading to various problems including infertility and PCOS, among others. As such, it is crucial to pay special attention to your hormonal health.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Dietitian Manpreet, recently, took to Instagram to share some “wonder seeds” that can help balance your hormones.

Also Read | Here’s what makes sprouts an ideal food to begin your day with

Chia seeds

These seeds are rich in omega 3, calcium, and fibre. Chia seeds are known to reduce premenstrual symptoms. Soak the seeds for at least two hours. You can then add them to smoothies, curd, or have them with fruits, she suggested.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hormone Balance and Gut health Dietitian (@dietitian_manpreet)

Flax seeds

Flax seeds are a good source of omega 3 and fibre. They help boost fertility and aid estrogen production. You can add a teaspoon of roasted and grounded flax seeds to curd, salad, smoothie, water and buttermilk.

Sesame seeds

Advertisement

Rich in calcium, iron and fibre, these seeds can be consumed by adding them to vegetables, chutney, and ladoo or by kneading them in chapati dough.

Also Read | Avoid these foods if you are suffering from arthritis

Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds are a good source of vitamin E and selenium and boost progesterone. You can soak the seeds and eat them with fruits or add the seeds to smoothies and curd.

Pumpkin seeds

Advertisement

These seeds are rich in omega 3, magnesium and zinc. Pumpkin seeds can be added to salads and smoothies. Additionally, you can have these seeds with fruits or by making pumpkin seed butter.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!