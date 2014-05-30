5 ways: Here’s how to avoid dehydration

What happens when your body shows dehydration symptoms despite the normal weather conditions?

It’s a sunny day and your mouth is parched. What’s more? You’re feeling nauseated and getting muscular cramps. It’s not difficult to guess that you are dehydrated because of the sweltering heat.

But what happens when your body shows dehydration symptoms despite the normal weather conditions? Here’s what you can do to keep yourself hydrated in any weather.

1) Eat whole carbs: Eating a diet low on carbohydrates can play havoc with your water levels. Experts say that whole carbs such as oatmeal, whole grain pasta and brown rice soak up water during the cooking process and eating them can actually increase your hydration levels. Cut them from your diet and you could be unwittingly reducing your fluid intake, too, reports Huffingtonpost.com.

2) Get fruits and vegetables on your plate: If you have problems gulping water endlessely, here’s a sureshot way to stay hydrated. Eats lots of salads, fruits and veggies to up your fluid intake.

3) Stay stressfree: Yes, stress can dehydrate you. According to HuffPost, when you’re under stress, your adrenal glands pump out stress hormones. The constant pressure leads to adrenals becoming exhausted, Dr. Kominiarek says. Adrenals also produce the hormone aldosterone, which helps regulate your body’s levels of fluid and electrolytes. So as adrenal fatigue progresses, your body’s production of aldosterone drops, triggering dehydration and low electrolyte levels, he says.

4) Drink enough water post workout: You lose water when you sweat while working out. If you don’t compensate it with adequate fluids, you are likely to be dehydrated.

5) Consume less alcohol: According to Huffpost, alcohol inhibits an antidiuretic hormone that normally send some of the fluid you’re consuming back into the body, and instead sends it to your bladder. This lowers your body’s hydration levels. Alcohol also impairs your ability to sense the early signs of dehydration.

