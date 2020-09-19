5 ways to have a comfortable period

Ensure you change your pads every 3-4 hours. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Even though it comes every month, the menstrual period can be uncomfortable with bloating, mood swings, and cramps, among other health issues. In today’s day and age, it is important to choose your comfort and the well-being of the planet by opting for eco-friendly menstrual solutions. Here are some tips that can make these things possible, suggests Hemender Hoon, managing director, Noraa.

Say yes to organic and eco-friendly pads

While pads are perfect to comfortably avoid spotting and get through period in a hassle-free manner, regular pads add to the non-biodegradable waste that is currently choking the planet. Additionally, pads made with cheap inorganic materials like plastic can cause discomfort and rashes. Therefore, a smooth period requires organic and eco-friendly pads that are made with a soft, biodegradable, and absorbent material that is gentle on the sensitive skin and maintains its natural pH level. One can also look out for certifications such as FDA or BIS to ensure that their pads are safe for them and the environment.

Use organic intimate wipes

Cleansing your intimate area with wipes, especially during your period, can make sure you remain healthy, fresh, and rash-free. It also inhibits bacterial growth that can lead to itching and odour. Again, for the best of health and wellness, choose organic wipes that will keep the pH levels intact and gently cleanse the area. Apart from menstruation, these wipes should also be used after exercise or going to the toilet. This will also keep infections like UTI at bay.

Switch to cotton clothes

Ditch synthetic clothing and switch to pure cotton underwear and clothes. During the hot and humid season, which is particularly harsh in a country like India, excessive sweating throughout the period can lead to bacterial infections, itching, odour, and more. In such a scenario, cotton clothes and underpants let your skin breathe while letting you stay cool and hygienic.

Go for chemical-free and plastic-free products

Today, our intimate care product options have grown considerably as compared to a decade ago. We have pads, tampons, wipes, intimate washes, and more. This is a fortunate and a great step towards holistic intimate health. However, many of these products are likely to contain harmful ingredients. Many of them use harsh chemicals and plastic that make these products detrimental to your health. Instead, look for products that are free from chemicals, plastic, and other harmful ingredients. Select options that are safe, soft, and healthy.

Change pads frequently

When pads aren’t changed multiple times during the day, even if the flow is low, it can become a breeding ground for harmful bacteria. The only solution, apart from using organic and safe pads, is to change the pad every three-four hours. Of course, remember to use your trusted, organic intimate wipes to stay completely safe and fresh between every pad change.

With these tips, you can have a happy period month after month!

