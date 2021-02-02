Count on these 5 simple tips to control high blood pressure

Blood pressure is the force at which the heart uses to pump blood to the various body parts. Normal adult blood pressure is defined as a systolic blood pressure of 120 mm Hg, and diastolic blood pressure of 80 mm Hg. The systolic pressure value indicates the pressure in the arteries when the heart beats. The diastolic pressure value, on the other hand, denotes the pressure in the arteries between the heart beats.

Hence, it is extremely important to take adequate preventive steps to avoid any fluctuations in blood pressure which can lead to various health conditions.

To help you with the same, we have nutritionist Munmun Garewal’s guide to tackling high blood pressure.

In an Instagram post, she shared five tips to control blood pressure and stay healthy.

Eat the right kind of salt

Use unrefined salt (Himalayan pink salt)/black salt/rock salt for the excellent balance of sodium and potassium that it provides. White, iodised salt gives only sodium, and no potassium.

Avoid packaged, processed, and industrialised foods

They reduce our body’s ability to absorb and assimilate nutrients. These foods affect the sodium:potassium ratio and the water balance, which in turn has a negative effect on blood pressure.

Have homemade pickles and papads

Traditional homemade pickles have just the right strain of live bacteria that can play an important role in lowering blood pressure. Similarly, papad has its own benefits. They are made with various lentils/dals (usually protein-rich) and a range of spices such as black pepper and cumin. The spices add a therapeutic quality to the papads.

Sleep is important

Enjoy good and restful sleep to manage your blood pressure levels. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Enjoy good and restful sleep to manage your blood pressure levels. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

To maintain healthy blood pressure and avoid other lifestyle diseases, give the body sufficient rest and sleep (6-8 hours of good quality of sleep is recommended). Also, note that regulating the sleeping and wake up time is as important as the quantity of sleep.

Holistic exercise

Walking may be a great first step towards keeping blood pressure normal, but that is certainly not enough. “A holistic exercise regimen that includes cardio, strength training, and yoga will go a long way in preventing the need for blood pressure medicines,” said Garewal.

