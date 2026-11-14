‘5 things I stopped doing as a cardiologist to keep my heart healthy’

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Heart problems don’t always require drastic lifestyle changes. Sometimes, small, consistent steps and daily habit adjustments can significantly improve heart health over time. Dr Naushad Ahmed Peeran, Senior Consultant – Interventional Cardiology at Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, said becoming a cardiologist has changed how he views everyday habits and their impact on heart health. Over the years, treating patients with heart conditions has made him more conscious of the small lifestyle choices that can have long-term consequences.
During a chat with us, the expert shared 5 habits he gave up since becoming a heart specialist, listing out the benefits:
Habit 1# Ignoring sleep
One of the first things he stopped doing was ignoring sleep. “Poor sleep and irregular sleeping hours can affect blood pressure and overall heart health. I also stopped treating stress as a normal part of daily life. Constant stress can affect the heart, so I now make time for relaxation, physical activity and adequate rest,” he told indianexpress.com.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Habit #2 Sedentary lifestyle
Another habit he consciously gave up was sitting for long hours without movement. “A sedentary lifestyle increases the risk of several health problems, including heart disease. I make it a point to walk regularly and include physical activity in my daily routine,” he shared.
Habit #3 Mindful consumption
Dr Peeran also became more careful about what he eats.
“Frequent consumption of fried foods, processed snacks and meals high in salt and unhealthy fats can increase the risk of high blood pressure and cholesterol. I now focus on balanced meals with fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy sources of protein,” he elaborated.
Habit #4 Health check-ups
He added, “I have also stopped ignoring the importance of regular health check-ups, even when I feel perfectly healthy.”
Habit #5 Ignoring age
Finally, he stopped believing that heart problems happen only to older people.
“Heart disease can affect younger adults too, particularly when risk factors such as smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and high cholesterol are left unchecked. I strongly avoid smoking and discourage excessive alcohol consumption,” he warned.
Most importantly, Dr Peeran reiterated that he no longer takes warning signs such as chest discomfort, unusual breathlessness or unexplained fatigue lightly.
“Becoming a cardiologist has taught me that protecting the heart is not about making drastic changes overnight. It is about giving up unhealthy habits, making better choices consistently and taking preventive health seriously,” he concluded.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.