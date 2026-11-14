‘5 things I stopped doing as a cardiologist to keep my heart healthy’

Heart problems don’t always require drastic lifestyle changes. Sometimes, small, consistent steps and daily habit adjustments can significantly improve heart health over time. Dr Naushad Ahmed Peeran, Senior Consultant – Interventional Cardiology at Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, said becoming a cardiologist has changed how he views everyday habits and their impact on heart health. Over the years, treating patients with heart conditions has made him more conscious of the small lifestyle choices that can have long-term consequences.

During a chat with us, the expert shared 5 habits he gave up since becoming a heart specialist, listing out the benefits:

Habit 1# Ignoring sleep

One of the first things he stopped doing was ignoring sleep. “Poor sleep and irregular sleeping hours can affect blood pressure and overall heart health. I also stopped treating stress as a normal part of daily life. Constant stress can affect the heart, so I now make time for relaxation, physical activity and adequate rest,” he told indianexpress.com.