Nutritionist shares 5 nani-approved tips for naturally glowing skin; dietitian verifies

Should you include these in your diet and lifestyle? (Photo: AI Generated)

Nutritionist Nipa Asharam recently shared 5 things that she learnt from her grandmother for glowing skin. “5 things my nani (grandmother) swears by for glowing skin,” she noted on Instagram, listing:

Raw ghee: This is our inner moisturiser. It has made a big difference to my glowing skin

Banana: Have banana every day. When the gut is better, our absorption is better

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Castor oil: As a moisturiser. “I have been using it on my face for over a year. It has made a huge difference in the hydration and suppleness of my skin,” said Nipa.