Nutritionist shares 5 nani-approved tips for naturally glowing skin; dietitian verifies

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Nutritionist Nipa Asharam recently shared 5 things that she learnt from her grandmother for glowing skin. “5 things my nani (grandmother) swears by for glowing skin,” she noted on Instagram, listing:
Raw ghee: This is our inner moisturiser. It has made a big difference to my glowing skin
Banana: Have banana every day. When the gut is better, our absorption is better
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Castor oil: As a moisturiser. “I have been using it on my face for over a year. It has made a huge difference in the hydration and suppleness of my skin,” said Nipa.
Amla powder” 20-30x more vitamin C than any other thing for glowing skin.
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Water: “Today, I have more than three litres. Get there slowly. Please cross three litres every day,” Nipa said.
To verify, we reached out to an expert.
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said traditional practices offer some nutritional value, but they should be viewed in the right context. “Skin health is closely related to overall nutrition, hydration, and gut health. Foods like ghee, banana, and amla can help these systems, but they are not quick fixes for glowing skin,” said Sheikh.
For example, ghee contains healthy fats that help maintain the skin barrier, while bananas provide potassium and aid gut health. Amla is high in vitamin C, which supports collagen production. “However, the benefits arise when they are part of a balanced diet, not when used as sole solutions,” asserted Sheikh.
Is raw ghee really an ‘inner moisturiser’ for the skin?
Ghee provides essential fatty acids that support skin health, but calling it an “inner moisturiser” can be misleading, contended Sheikh. “It can help prevent dryness in moderation, especially for those with a balanced diet. However, consuming too much may lead to excess calories and metabolic issues. The key is portion control; usually, a small amount added to meals is enough.”
What about applying castor oil directly to the face?
Castor oil is known for its thick properties, which can help lock in moisture. “However, it may not be suitable for everyone, especially those with oily or acne-prone skin, as it can clog pores. It is always wise to do a patch test before regular use and to avoid overuse. Skin type should guide these choices, not trends or personal stories,” said Sheikh.
Amla is often praised for its high vitamin C content. Does it directly improve skin glow?
Vitamin C is crucial for collagen production and for its antioxidant properties, both of which contribute to healthier-looking skin. “Amla is a good natural source, but how well the body absorbs and uses it depends on overall diet quality. Just adding amla without addressing other nutritional needs may not yield noticeable results,” said Sheikh.
Is drinking over three litres of water daily necessary for glowing skin?
Hydration is important, but more isn’t always better. “Water needs vary based on body size, climate, and activity levels. For many, 2 to 2.5 litres is enough, and intake can be adjusted based on thirst and lifestyle. Drinking too much water without need doesn’t necessarily improve skin glow. A consistent and balanced approach is most effective,” said Sheikh.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.