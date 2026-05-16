5 steps to the perfect workout: Reasons your routine may be damaging your joints

Fitness coach Ajay Sangwan recently shared his idea of the “perfect workout” during an appearance on Pankaj Sharma’s podcast. Speaking about the importance of workout structure, Sangwan said, “5 steps to the perfect workout…Warm-up: Protect your joints before you push them. Compound Lifts: Focus on movements that engage multiple joints. Core Training: A strong core—not just visible abs—is the key to a healthy lower back. Cardio: Keep the heart healthy. Stretching: Never leave the gym with tight, unrelaxed muscles. If your trainer isn’t teaching you these five things, it might be time to find someone who actually understands the science of training.”

Orthopaedic specialists say the advice is far more important than many gym-goers realise, especially at a time when fitness routines are increasingly shaped by social media trends and fast muscle-building goals.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to Dr Gazanfar Patel, Orthopaedic – Minimal Invasive / Robotic Joint Replacement and Sports Medicine Specialist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, gym-related injuries are becoming increasingly common among young adults.

“As orthopaedic specialists, we are seeing a rise in gym-related injuries, especially among people who jump straight into heavy lifting without preparing the body first,” says Dr Patel. “Muscles may feel ready mentally, but joints, tendons, and ligaments need gradual activation.”

He explains that proper warm-ups improve blood circulation, increase joint mobility, and prepare muscles to safely handle physical load.

“Skipping warm-ups can lead to muscle strains, shoulder impingement, knee pain, lower back issues, and even ligament injuries over time,” Dr Patel says. “Similarly, avoiding stretching after workouts leaves muscles tight and stiff, which affects posture and recovery.”

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“Social media has made fitness more visual than functional,” says Dr Patel. “People are chasing aesthetic exercises or viral routines without understanding movement mechanics or body alignment.”

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He explains that foundational exercises such as squats, deadlifts, rows, and presses remain among the most effective because they train multiple muscle groups simultaneously while improving coordination, balance, and joint stability. However, he stresses that these exercises must be performed with proper form and gradual progression.

“Compound lifts are valuable only when technique is correct,” Dr Patel explains. “The ‘no pain, no gain’ mindset often pushes people to ignore early warning signs from the body, and that is where injuries begin.”

What is your workout routine? (Photo: Magnific) What is your workout routine? (Photo: Magnific)

Why core strength matters beyond abs

Dr Patel also points out that core training is widely misunderstood in modern fitness culture. “A strong core is not just about visible abs,” he says. “It is the body’s natural support system for the spine.”

According to him, weak core muscles are among the leading causes of chronic lower back pain, poor posture, and movement instability.

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“Many flashy workouts focus only on appearance-driven training and ignore spinal support, recovery, and movement quality,” Dr Patel says. “Fitness science has always prioritised sustainability over shortcuts.”

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What a balanced workout actually looks like

“From an orthopedic perspective, an ideal workout should include four pillars: mobility, strength, cardiovascular fitness, and recovery,” says Dr Patel.

He recommends beginning every session with 5–10 minutes of dynamic warm-up and mobility drills, followed by structured strength training that combines compound and controlled isolation exercises.

“Core work should be included at least two to three times a week to support spinal health and balance,” he adds.

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Cardio, according to Dr Patel, remains equally important for heart health, endurance, circulation, and recovery, while post-workout stretching helps maintain flexibility and reduce stiffness.

“The best workout routine is not the most intense one,” he says. “It is the one your body can sustain safely for years without breaking down.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.