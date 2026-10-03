5 ‘silent signs’ of high blood sugar: Doctor explains which symptoms really matter

HbA1c reflects glucose exposure over roughly the previous two to three months. (Photo: Freepik)

Health and wellness educator Glucosegurlrami recently shared five symptoms she described as “silent signs” of too much sugar in the body: poor sleep, excessive thirst and urination, uncontrollable cravings, itching, and body aches or nerve pain. While some of these symptoms can occur when blood sugar is high, doctors caution that they are not all specific to hyperglycaemia and should not be used to diagnose diabetes.

Dr Himika Chawla, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology and Diabetology, PSRI Hospital, explains which symptoms deserve attention and when it is worth getting your blood sugar checked.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.