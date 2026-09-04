5 reasons your UTI risk may be higher during monsoon—and how to prevent it

The monsoon brings relief from the heat, but the season can also create conditions that make certain infections more likely. Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are among them. While rain itself does not cause a UTI, increased humidity, sweating, damp clothing, contaminated water and reduced water intake can collectively create an environment that favours bacterial growth.

According to Dr Lokesh Sinha, Consultant Urologist at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, the monsoon can indirectly increase the risk of urinary infections by affecting hygiene and hydration.

“The monsoon doesn’t directly lead to a urinary tract infection, but it can produce conditions that promote bacterial growth and bad hygiene,” says Dr Sinha. He explains that higher humidity and sweating can leave the genital area damp, while contaminated water and wet clothes may increase exposure to bacteria.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Another factor is hydration. Cooler, rainy weather may make people less inclined to drink water. “People may drink less water on cooler, rainy days, which results in more concentrated urine and less frequent urination,” says Dr Sinha. Since regular urination helps flush bacteria from the urinary tract, reduced fluid intake and infrequent urination can make it easier for bacteria to multiply.

How does a UTI affect the body?

“The majority of urinary tract infections start in the bladder. They generally disappear without any problems if treated early. However, if an infection is not treated, it can travel up through the ureters and get to the kidneys, resulting in pyelonephritis (a kidney infection),” explains Dr Sinha.

This is where a seemingly routine UTI can become more serious. A kidney infection can cause high fever and significant illness. In severe cases, the infection can enter the bloodstream and potentially lead to sepsis, a life-threatening response to infection.

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“Because of this, the kidneys are the part we are most concerned about when an infection spreads beyond the bladder,” says Dr Sinha.

Recurrent UTIs shouldn’t simply be treated repeatedly

“Recurrent infections might also point to an underlying condition such as kidney stones, urinary obstruction, constipation or incomplete emptying of the bladder,” says Dr Sinha.

These conditions can interfere with the normal flow or emptying of urine and may make it easier for bacteria to persist or infections to recur. Identifying and treating the underlying cause is therefore important, particularly for people who experience repeated episodes.

Urinary Tract Infection during monsoons (Photo: Magnific) Urinary Tract Infection during monsoons (Photo: Magnific)

Warning signs

“Typical symptoms are a burning or painful sensation when urinating, a frequent or urgent need to urinate, passing only small quantities of urine, discomfort in the lower abdomen and having urine that is cloudy or has a bad smell,” says Dr Sinha.

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Blood in the urine can also occur. However, certain symptoms deserve particular attention because they may indicate that the infection has moved beyond the bladder.

“Fever, chills, pain in the side or back, nausea or vomiting are all signs that the infection might have reached the kidneys and should therefore lead to immediate medical attention,” Dr Sinha cautions.

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How to lower your UTI risk during the monsoon

Dr Sinha recommends staying well hydrated and avoiding prolonged urine holding. “Make sure that the genital area remains clean and dry, get out of any wet or damp clothes as soon as possible and practise good personal hygiene,” he says.

For women, toilet hygiene is also important. “Women should wipe from front to back when using the toilet,” adds Dr Sinha.

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At the same time, antibiotics should not be taken casually whenever urinary symptoms appear. “Avoid taking antibiotics unless necessary, since inappropriate use can lead to antibiotic resistance,” he says.

People who repeatedly develop UTIs, or who have kidney stones or other urinary problems, should also avoid continuously treating symptoms on their own. “Anyone who has recurrent urinary tract infections, kidney stones or other urinary problems should have their condition assessed by a medical professional rather than continuously treating the symptoms themselves,” Dr Sinha advises.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.