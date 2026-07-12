5 protein shake red flags to know

Take note of these red flags in your protein shake. (Magnific)

With all the hype surrounding protein in today’s health and wellness space, protein shakes, once considered a gym-bro staple, have found their way into the common man’s diet. Not just athletes and bodybuilders, these shakes have become a go-to choice for those trying to improve their diet, build muscle, lose weight or meet their daily nutritional needs.

However, in the quest to up one’s protein intake, many end up going overboard — which can eventually result in digestive problems and unrealistic expectations about weight loss and muscle gain in the long run.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.