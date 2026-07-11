5 easy ways to add more protein to everyday home-cooked meals

The benefits of protein, which has become a major buzzword in nutrition, go far beyond building muscle and boosting energy. It also plays a vital role in supporting immunity, maintaining metabolic health, and helping the body repair and recover. While many people assume that a high-protein diet is expensive or difficult to follow, a few simple tweaks to everyday home-cooked meals can make it easy to increase your protein intake.

Pravalika Londe, Clinical Nutritionist, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, shares 5 simple ways to improve the protein content in your regular everyday meals:

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.