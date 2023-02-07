To keep your eyes healthy, avoid these 5 common mistakes

From rubbing them to not blinking them often, unknowingly we end up making certain mistakes that can be harmful to our eyes. While all organs are important and should keep be taken care of equally, Ayurveda considers the eyes to be the most important of all sense organs.

As such, Dr Rekha Radhamony, an Ayurveda expert shared a few mistakes we, knowingly or unknowingly, make that prove to be damaging to the eyes. “Ayurveda says, ‘Sarvendriyam nayanam pradhanam’ — out of all sense organs, eyes are the most important,” she captioned the post.

So what are these mistakes?

Using warm water to wash eyes

Come winter and most of us start washing our face, including our eyes, with hot water. However, it is not considered good for the eyes. “Eyes are the seat of pitta (heat) and have to be washed with room temperature water or cold water,” Dr Rekha wrote.

Also Read | Are your eyes tired? These essential nutrients can help you find relief

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Rekha Radhamony, Ayurveda (@doctorrekha)

Not blinking frequently

You must have noticed that a lot of people do not blink often. In fact, blinking is a natural physiological process that lubricates the eyes and should be done more often. “When glued to screens, we often forget to blink. Make a conscious effort to blink often,” added Dr Rekha.

Overusing artificial eye drops

Many people use eye drops on a daily basis thinking it will make their eyes healthy. However, it does more harm than good. “Long-term use can leave your eyes even drier,” she pointed out. Ayurvedically, the best long-term use drops are always oil-based.

Also Read | What your eyes reveal about your health

Using warm eye masks for sleeping

Some of us are habitual of using warm masks to fall asleep, but they are not good for the eyes. Also, we should avoid using hot packs for eye infections or stye, etc. “Let your eyes be free and breathe at night. Use a cold pack for infections, stye etc,” added Dr Rekha.

Rubbing the eyes

Advertisement

According to Dr Rekha, rubbing the eyes for any reason is “blasphemous”. The eyes have a very thin layer of the conjunctiva that protects them. “Instead of rubbing, reach out for cold water and wash your eye,” she suggested.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!