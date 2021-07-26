5 herbs that help fight inflammation, boost immunity

Here's how you can up your immunity with your kitchen herbs. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Inflammation — the bodily process that protects from infections — can often result in gut-related issues including constipation, bloating, PCOS, or even thyroid. Hence, experts state that it is necessary to tackle the root cause of issues that lead to inflammation. Kitchen herbs and spices in requisite proportion can work wonders, suggested Dr Dixa Bhavsar.

“Inflammation is also one of the major causes of auto-immune disorders, from rheumatoid arthritis to Hashimoto. And I believe the kitchen is our first pharmacy, there’s so much of medicine in every spice/herb that holds place not just in our spice box but in our hearts as well,” she expressed.

Here are the top 5 herbs and spices that she suggested to include as part of one’s diet regularly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar (@drdixa_healingsouls)

Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin which happens to be one of the best natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant components for battling infections and even external wounds, she mentioned.

Black pepper

Best for inflammation in your throat, lungs, gut, muscles, joints and everywhere else. It is often used to treat cough/cold, joint pain, anorexia, etc.

Ginger

According to Dr Bhavsar, dry ginger is known as Vishwabhesaja (universal medicine). It is apt to treat bloating, joint pain, menstrual cramps.

Clove

It is cooling and soothing to the stomach. Be it toothache, throat ache, joint ache, clove will always come to your rescue.

Fenugreek

Methi or fenugreek has been used for centuries for joint pain, constipation, bloating, weight loss, etc. “You can even use methi water for steam inhalation as it reduces inflammation in your respiratory passage helping you breathe better,” she suggested.

How to use?

Turmeric + black pepper: In your food, in tea or with honey/lukewarm water.

Ginger: As tea or powder.

Clove: Clove oil externally, clove tea internally.

Fenugreek: Can be had as a powder or tea (or in cooking).

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle