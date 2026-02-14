When your ‘healthy’ habits start doing more harm than good

From extreme intermittent fasting and two-hour workouts to rigid clean-eating rules, the pursuit of “perfect health” is relentless. But when does healthy stop being healthy? According to Dr Prabhat Ranjan Sinha, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, the shift occurs when balance is replaced by rigidity.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

“Healthy habits become harmful when they turn rigid, extreme, or anxiety-driven,” says Dr Sinha. “Excessive fasting, over-exercising, or obsessive calorie tracking can disrupt hormones, weaken immunity, impair gut health, and cause nutritional deficiencies.”

He explains that the body thrives on stability rather than stress. If a supposedly healthy practice leaves you constantly fatigued, irritable, injured, or experiencing menstrual irregularities, it is no longer beneficial.