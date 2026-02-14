When your ‘healthy’ habits start doing more harm than good

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
From extreme intermittent fasting and two-hour workouts to rigid clean-eating rules, the pursuit of “perfect health” is relentless. But when does healthy stop being healthy? According to Dr Prabhat Ranjan Sinha, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, the shift occurs when balance is replaced by rigidity.
“Healthy habits become harmful when they turn rigid, extreme, or anxiety-driven,” says Dr Sinha. “Excessive fasting, over-exercising, or obsessive calorie tracking can disrupt hormones, weaken immunity, impair gut health, and cause nutritional deficiencies.”
He explains that the body thrives on stability rather than stress. If a supposedly healthy practice leaves you constantly fatigued, irritable, injured, or experiencing menstrual irregularities, it is no longer beneficial.
“If a routine causes fatigue, mood changes, menstrual disturbances, or repeated injuries, it is no longer a health practice — it is a stressor,” Dr Sinha cautions.
The idea that we must continuously upgrade our bodies can quietly push the system into overdrive. Dr Sinha notes that chronic pressure to optimise health can elevate cortisol — the body’s primary stress hormone.
“Constant stress about diet, workouts, or body metrics keeps cortisol levels high. Over time, this can slow metabolism, disturb thyroid and reproductive hormones, impair sleep, and increase insulin resistance,” he explains. Ironically, the very behaviours meant to improve health may backfire.
“Long-term stress from extreme routines can increase fatigue, weight fluctuations, inflammation, and burnout. It becomes counterproductive,” says Dr Sinha.
This is particularly concerning in individuals who already juggle demanding careers, poor sleep, and high mental stress, Dr Sinha continues. “Adding aggressive fasting windows or daily high-intensity workouts may tip the body further into imbalance.”
Some trends, though popular, frequently do more harm than good when followed without supervision, explains Dr Sinha:
“These may look disciplined, but in many cases, they are unsustainable and physiologically stressful, ” he elaborates. Instead, he recommends moderation and adaptability.
“Balanced meals with adequate protein and micronutrients, regular but moderate exercise, flexible eating patterns, and prioritising sleep and recovery are far more sustainable,” he advises.
Dr Sinha emphasises that health is not built on extremes. “The body responds best to consistency and recovery. Sustainable health comes from balance — not perfection, not punishment, and certainly not constant self-monitoring.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
