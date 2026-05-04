5 health warning signs your AC needs servicing

Regular maintenance, cleaning of filters, and proper ventilation can help protect your health and keep indoor air safe.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiMay 4, 2026 07:00 PM IST
Is Your AC Making You Sick?5 signs you need to service your AC. (Source: Maginific)
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Air conditioners make life comfortable in hot weather, but a poorly maintained air conditioner (AC ) can affect your health, especially your lungs. With the rising temperature and occasional heatwave alerts across India, a well-functioning AC is truly the need of the hour. Like any other electronic gadget, your AC needs regular maintenance.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Signs to watch out for

Bhasker Pandey, Asst. Vice President, Air Conditioning Systems, Mitsubishi Electric India, lists 5 key warning signs users should not overlook.

  • Reduced cooling performance is often the first indicator.
  • This is followed by unusual noises or vibrations.
  • A sudden increase in energy consumption may signal inefficiencies,
  • Foul odours can indicate clogged filters or internal contamination.
  • Water leakage around the unit is another critical sign requiring prompt attention.

Regular maintenance by OEM-authorised professionals ensures optimal performance, improved energy efficiency, and extended equipment life. Pandey recommends periodic servicing using advanced diagnostic tools and genuine parts to prevent unexpected breakdowns.

How does it impact the body?

From a lung or internal medicine expert’s point of view, Dr Sunil Kumar K, Lead Consultant – Interventional Pulmonology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore and Dr Shivaraj A L, Lead Consultant and HOD – Pulmonology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, share some clear signs that your AC is making you seriously sick.

Sign #1: summer cold

A common sign is frequent sneezing, coughing, or a runny nose when you are in an air-conditioned room. This may happen due to dust, mould, or allergens accumulating in the AC filters and circulating through the air. “If you notice worsening of breathing problems like wheezing or tightness in the chest, it may trigger conditions such as Asthma or allergies,” says Dr Kumar.

Dr Shivaraj adds that his patients frequently describe their illness as a “summer cold” which includes constant sneezing, nasal congestion and mild fever that occurs when they spend extended time indoors.

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Sign #2: Dryness

Another sign is dryness in the throat, eyes, or skin.

The AC system continuously dries the air which leads to people developing dry skin and itchy skin and sore eyes and dehydration symptoms. Poorly serviced units can reduce indoor humidity too much, leading to irritation and discomfort.

Is Your AC Making You Sick? Periodic servicing using advanced diagnostic tools and genuine parts can prevent unexpected breakdowns. (Source: Maginific)

Sign #3: musty or unpleasant smell

A musty or unpleasant smell from the AC is a strong warning sign.

The malfunctioning AC system distributes dust and mold and allergens throughout the space which causes users to experience breathing problems and wheezing and sinus complications. “It may indicate mold or bacterial growth inside the unit, which can lead to infections or allergic reactions. In some cases, people may experience repeated throat infections or sinus issues, which can be linked to dirty AC systems,” says Dr Shivaraj.

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Sign #4: unexplainable exhaustion and headaches

Headaches, tiredness, or feeling heavy in the head while staying in AC rooms for long hours can also point to poor air quality or lack of fresh air circulation. According to Dr Shivaraj, research conducted in air-conditioned indoor spaces demonstrates that people report “heavy-headedness” and lethargy and decreased concentration because of inadequate airflow and elevated carbon dioxide levels inside the building.

ALSO READ | Government’s plan to cap AC temperature between 20°C to 28°C gets a nod from health experts

Take note

Both health experts suggest preventive measures like cleaning filters at regular intervals, keeping indoor temperatures between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, maintaining proper airflow and drink enough water. Regular maintenance, cleaning of filters, and proper ventilation can help protect your health and keep indoor air safe.

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