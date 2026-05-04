5 health warning signs your AC needs servicing

Air conditioners make life comfortable in hot weather, but a poorly maintained air conditioner (AC ) can affect your health, especially your lungs. With the rising temperature and occasional heatwave alerts across India, a well-functioning AC is truly the need of the hour. Like any other electronic gadget, your AC needs regular maintenance.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Signs to watch out for

Bhasker Pandey, Asst. Vice President, Air Conditioning Systems, Mitsubishi Electric India, lists 5 key warning signs users should not overlook.

Reduced cooling performance is often the first indicator.

This is followed by unusual noises or vibrations.

A sudden increase in energy consumption may signal inefficiencies,

Foul odours can indicate clogged filters or internal contamination.

Water leakage around the unit is another critical sign requiring prompt attention.

Regular maintenance by OEM-authorised professionals ensures optimal performance, improved energy efficiency, and extended equipment life. Pandey recommends periodic servicing using advanced diagnostic tools and genuine parts to prevent unexpected breakdowns.