Suffering from PCOS? Here are some dietary dos and don’ts

PCOS is increasingly becoming one of the most common health issues among women worldwide. While one must follow a prescribed medication routine, it’s essential to note that your diet plays a significant role in managing this hormonal condition. As such, you must know about certain food items that are best (and worst) for women suffering from PCOS. Dietician Garima Goyal shared a few such foods that you must include and avoid in your diet in case of PCOS.

Foods to include:

Ragi or finger millet

Ragi or nachni is an excellent source of iron, zinc calcium, and other vitamins. “With abundant fibre, it combats insulin spikes and, thus, prevents you from developing insulin resistance and helps in controlling weight. With nachni, you can prepare a porridge, dosa, bhakri, or puttu and add some vegetables to make it more satiating,” the nutritionist said.

Seeds

Seeds are a superfood and help in combating high insulin levels and insulin resistance in PCOS. “They are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids and fibre. There is evidence of seed cycling claiming to balance hormones. This includes consuming flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame, and sunflower seeds at specific phases of the month to balance hormones.”

Walnuts are extremely healthy! (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Walnuts are extremely healthy! (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Greens

Greens are low-calorie foods packed with vital nutrients and are the best choice for weight loss and maintenance. “Around 70% – 80% of women with PCOS face infertility issues. Greens contain B vitamins which ensure good reproductive health. Greens like kale, spinach, and mustard greens contain magnesium which eases period cramps, mood swings, and acne,” the expert noted.

Walnuts

Walnuts are good sources of mono and polyunsaturated fatty acids (MUFA and PUFA). “These fats improve your good cholesterol, reduce inflammation and increase insulin sensitivity. Researchers have found that walnut increases SHBG (sex hormone binding globulin) hormone, which binds with testosterone and reduces androgens in your body,” she explained.

Fish

Fatty fish like salmon and mackerel could be beneficial as they are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These fatty acids are anti-inflammatory and have a positive effect on heart health. “You can enjoy eating your fish along with your favourite spices in the form of curries, barbequed, grilled, or poached form.”

Foods to avoid:

Dairy

“Commercial milk production has taken a dip in quality due to hormone injections and cross-breeding. This could potentially aggravate your hormonal imbalances. Thus, it is advisable to avoid it,” Goyal said.

Gluten

Gluten-containing foods like cereals, wheat flour, and bread trigger inflammation in gluten-sensitive individuals. “PCOS is an inflammatory condition, and on top of that, if you are gluten intolerant, it is wise to stay away from gluten-rich foods.”

Avoid dairy if you have PCOS (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Avoid dairy if you have PCOS (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Refined cereals

Refined cereals are low in fibre and can easily spike your blood glucose levels. This makes controlling and maintaining weight harder and could lead to insulin resistance.

Processed meats

Processed meats like sausages, hot dogs, and pork are high in saturated fats and trigger an inflammatory response and worsen your symptoms.

Caffeine

About 50% of women have high levels of adrenal androgens in PCOS. In addition, overstimulation of the adrenal glands caused due to a high intake of caffeine could disrupt one’s hormonal balance.

