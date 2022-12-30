scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Fibre-rich foods promote weight loss, lower diabetes risk; ensure to include these in your diet

A fibre rich diet "naturally scrubs and promotes the elimination of toxins from your gastrointestinal tract," Dr Prem Narayan Vaish said

fibre, fibre in diet, incoporating fibre in diet, how to take more fibre in diet, fibre rich foods, fibre benefits, indian express, indian express newsHere's how you can add more fibre to your diet. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)
Listen to this article
Fibre-rich foods promote weight loss, lower diabetes risk; ensure to include these in your diet
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Fibre plays a very important role in the body — it keeps the gut healthy which, in turn, can help fight numerous ailments. According to Mayo Clinic, in addition to preventing constipation, foods containing fiber can provide other health benefits such as regulating bowel movement, maintaining a healthy weight, and lowering the risk of heart disease, and some types of cancer, too. It added that fibre can also slow the absorption of sugar and help improve blood sugar levels, and reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Also Read |What makes fibre a friend of those with diabetes or prediabetes?

As such, Lovneet Batra, a nutritionist, recommended consuming  30 grams of fibre daily. “A healthy diet with high fibre foods can keep the gut healthy, boost heart health, and promote weight loss,” she mentioned in an Instagram post, adding that increasing one’s fibre intake is “relatively easy”.

“Simply integrate these 5 high fibre foods into your diet,” she wrote, as she listed the foods. Check out what she suggested.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

 

Sabja seeds: Sabja or basil seeds add a nice nutty flavour to smoothies, yoghurt, and other foods—and they’re super easy to use. Basil seeds are high in fiber, particularly soluble fiber, including pectin, and are one of the richest sources of the plant-based form of omega-3 fatty acids. A tsp raw of sabja seeds has 3.5 gm of fibre.

Pear: “Apples tend to hog the spotlight as an easy-to-eat fruit staple, but it’s time to start thinking about adding pears to your fruit bowl, too. Why? They’re filled with fibre!” she wrote. One medium-sized pear has 5.5 gm fibre.

Barley: It is high in fiber, especially beta-glucan, which may reduce cholesterol and blood sugar levels. It may also aid weight loss and improve digestion. You can add barley to soups, salads, or use it as a rice substitution. One small bowl (20g raw) has 3.4gm fibre.

Also Read |Easy and smart ways to add fibre to your diet

Beetroot: Including beets in your diet is a good way to increase fiber intake. Beetroot is a root vegetable that is rich in folate, iron, copper, manganese, and potassium, among other minerals. One cup of beetroot contains 3.4 gm of fibre.

Oats: Oats are one of the healthiest grains. They are rich in a specific type of fiber called beta-glucan, a strong soluble fiber with significant blood sugar and cholesterol-lowering properties. One small bowl (20g raw) has 2.3gm fibre.

Advertisement
beetroot, beetroot benefits One cup of beetroot contains 3.4 gm of fibre. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Dr Prem Narayan Vaish, senior consultant, Dept of Internal Medicine, Max Hospital, Dehradun also shared some benefits of fibre

A fibre rich diet “naturally scrubs and promotes the elimination of toxins from your gastrointestinal tract. It includes beans, dals, soybean, green leafy vegetables, broccoli, brussels, sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, and whole grain foods”, Dr Vaish told indianexpress.com.

He added that seeds and nuts such as flaxseeds, chia seeds, pumpkin, sunflower and pomegranate seeds and nuts like peanuts, walnuts, and almonds are rich in fibre. “You can have fruits like figs, prunes, bananas, apples, pears and guava in your diet,” said Dr Vaish.

Dr Vaish mentioned that having fibre helps in

Advertisement

*Healthy weight loss
*Weight maintenance
*Lowers type 2 diabetes risk
*Lowers odds of heart disease
*Increased beneficial gut bacteria
*Reduced risk of certain cancers
*Strong bones

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-12-2022 at 11:30 IST
Next Story

Italy approves rule to fine charities for migrant rescue

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Delhi International Arts Festival 2022
‘Where Bharat Meets India’: Inside Delhi International Arts Festival 2022
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close