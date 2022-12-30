Fibre-rich foods promote weight loss, lower diabetes risk; ensure to include these in your diet

Fibre plays a very important role in the body — it keeps the gut healthy which, in turn, can help fight numerous ailments. According to Mayo Clinic, in addition to preventing constipation, foods containing fiber can provide other health benefits such as regulating bowel movement, maintaining a healthy weight, and lowering the risk of heart disease, and some types of cancer, too. It added that fibre can also slow the absorption of sugar and help improve blood sugar levels, and reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

As such, Lovneet Batra, a nutritionist, recommended consuming 30 grams of fibre daily. “A healthy diet with high fibre foods can keep the gut healthy, boost heart health, and promote weight loss,” she mentioned in an Instagram post, adding that increasing one’s fibre intake is “relatively easy”.

“Simply integrate these 5 high fibre foods into your diet,” she wrote, as she listed the foods. Check out what she suggested.

Sabja seeds: Sabja or basil seeds add a nice nutty flavour to smoothies, yoghurt, and other foods—and they’re super easy to use. Basil seeds are high in fiber, particularly soluble fiber, including pectin, and are one of the richest sources of the plant-based form of omega-3 fatty acids. A tsp raw of sabja seeds has 3.5 gm of fibre.

Pear: “Apples tend to hog the spotlight as an easy-to-eat fruit staple, but it’s time to start thinking about adding pears to your fruit bowl, too. Why? They’re filled with fibre!” she wrote. One medium-sized pear has 5.5 gm fibre.

Barley: It is high in fiber, especially beta-glucan, which may reduce cholesterol and blood sugar levels. It may also aid weight loss and improve digestion. You can add barley to soups, salads, or use it as a rice substitution. One small bowl (20g raw) has 3.4gm fibre.

Beetroot: Including beets in your diet is a good way to increase fiber intake. Beetroot is a root vegetable that is rich in folate, iron, copper, manganese, and potassium, among other minerals. One cup of beetroot contains 3.4 gm of fibre.

Oats: Oats are one of the healthiest grains. They are rich in a specific type of fiber called beta-glucan, a strong soluble fiber with significant blood sugar and cholesterol-lowering properties. One small bowl (20g raw) has 2.3gm fibre.

Dr Prem Narayan Vaish, senior consultant, Dept of Internal Medicine, Max Hospital, Dehradun also shared some benefits of fibre

A fibre rich diet “naturally scrubs and promotes the elimination of toxins from your gastrointestinal tract. It includes beans, dals, soybean, green leafy vegetables, broccoli, brussels, sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, and whole grain foods”, Dr Vaish told indianexpress.com.

He added that seeds and nuts such as flaxseeds, chia seeds, pumpkin, sunflower and pomegranate seeds and nuts like peanuts, walnuts, and almonds are rich in fibre. “You can have fruits like figs, prunes, bananas, apples, pears and guava in your diet,” said Dr Vaish.

Dr Vaish mentioned that having fibre helps in

*Healthy weight loss

*Weight maintenance

*Lowers type 2 diabetes risk

*Lowers odds of heart disease

*Increased beneficial gut bacteria

*Reduced risk of certain cancers

*Strong bones

