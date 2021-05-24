All you need to know about the 5-factor diet and exercise plan

Your checklist for your next grocery list should include these if you plan to be on the 5-factor diet. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The 5-factor diet, devised by celebrity fitness trainer Harley Pasternak, is a plan focused on weight loss. As part of the 5-week plan, a person is advised to eat five meals a day which should be made using just five main ingredients from five different food groups. In addition to this, one must do five different, 5-minute exercises every day.

“In a 5-factor diet, people eat five meals a day, each consisting of protein, carbohydrate, fibre, fat, and fluid. The meal planning technique is based on a good nutritional base, combined with regular exercise which will support weight loss,” said Preety Tyagi, lead health coach, nutritionist, and founder, MY22BMI.

Foods that are recommended as part of the diet are ones that are low in glycemic index but high in fibre. These foods help eliminate unwanted cravings and promote good blood sugar levels. Eating five meals a day is the key factor in following this diet. The idea is not to feel hungry and avoid unhealthy cravings and indulgence.

This diet helps in the following ways

– It fastens the metabolic rate in the body.

– Which in turn, boosts weight loss in the body.

– It also helps in lowering blood sugar levels and eliminates cravings for unhealthy foods and binge eating.

– The regular workout regime keeps physical as well as mental health in check.

Kind of foods recommended

• Lean proteins such as fish, egg whites, skinless chicken, etc.

• Complex carbs such as legumes, fruits, and vegetables, whole grains.

• Fibre-rich foods

• Healthy fats like omega 3 fatty acids, found in fish, avocados, nuts, seeds, and cooking oils such as olive, grapeseed, and canola.

• Fluids- sugar-free beverages such as water, unsweetened tea, or diet soda.

“The 5-factor diet promotes a well-balanced diet by emphasising lean protein, complex carbohydrates, fruits and vegetables, healthy fats, and low-GI foods, all of which are beneficial to health and longevity in studies,” mentioned Tyagi.

According to the nutritionist, the diet not only provides safe eating tips but also encourages people to exercise, which is essential for a well-rounded healthy lifestyle. “The program also teaches long-term good behaviors for weight loss and is a safe and practical way to lose weight. You should lose 1 to 2 pounds every week in the first week and be able to maintain the weight loss for the remainder of the program. Eating healthily and exercising regularly, according to research, are among the best things you can do not only for weight loss but also for your overall health,” she said.

