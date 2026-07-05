5 everyday habits that may be quietly worsening your insulin resistance

When people think about insulin resistance, they often blame sugar alone. But some of the biggest contributors are in fact the everyday habits that have become deeply ingrained in our households.

Dr Chirag Tandon, Director – Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-Healthcity, confirms this while speaking to indianexpress.com. “Insulin resistance is becoming increasingly common, and many everyday habits in Indian households are unknowingly contributing to it.

He further elaborates on five such common desi household habits below, which might be quietly worsening your insulin resistance.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.