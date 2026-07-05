5 everyday habits that may be quietly worsening your insulin resistance

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When people think about insulin resistance, they often blame sugar alone. But some of the biggest contributors are in fact the everyday habits that have become deeply ingrained in our households.
Dr Chirag Tandon, Director – Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-Healthcity, confirms this while speaking to indianexpress.com. “Insulin resistance is becoming increasingly common, and many everyday habits in Indian households are unknowingly contributing to it.
He further elaborates on five such common desi household habits below, which might be quietly worsening your insulin resistance.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
For many Indians, the day begins with a piping hot cup of sugary tea or coffee accompanied by biscuits. However, according to Dr Tandon, starting the day with sugary tea or coffee and biscuits “on an empty stomach” is one of the biggest culprits, which can cause “repeated spikes in blood sugar levels.”
While it may seem like a light breakfast, this combination is often high in sugar and refined carbohydrates while offering little protein or fibre to slow down glucose absorption.
“Another common habit is consuming large portions of refined carbohydrates such as white rice, white bread, parathas made with refined flour, and sugary snacks while eating very little protein or fibre,” says Dr Tandon.
Protein and fibre help keep blood sugar levels more stable, while meals dominated by refined carbohydrates can lead to frequent glucose spikes and crashes.
“Physical inactivity is another major concern,” Dr Tandon points out. Whether it’s desk jobs, long commutes, binge-watching television, or scrolling through phones, many people spend hours sitting without much movement.
He explains that spending long periods sitting reduces the body’s ability to use insulin effectively. Over time, this can contribute to worsening insulin resistance and other metabolic problems.
Late-night dinners have become increasingly common, especially among working professionals.
However, Dr Tandon warns that “late-night dinners followed by immediately going to bed can also negatively impact blood sugar control and metabolism.”
Giving the body little time to digest food before sleep may make it harder to regulate glucose efficiently.
Packaged snacks, sugary beverages, mithai, namkeen, and calorie-dense evening snacks often become a routine part of daily life rather than an occasional indulgence.
According to Dr Tandon, “frequent consumption of packaged snacks, sweets, sugary beverages, and traditional high-calorie evening snacks can gradually increase the risk of weight gain and insulin resistance.”
While these foods may seem harmless in small amounts, regular consumption can steadily increase metabolic risk.
“Many people believe these are harmless daily habits, but over time they can contribute to abdominal obesity, prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, and cardiovascular problems,” Dr Tandon concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.