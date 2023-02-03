Chronic stress can negatively effect your physical, mental health; here’s how to manage it effectively

In today’s time, stress has become a part of most people’s lives with many of them not even realising. This, coupled with an erratic sleep cycle, sedentary lifestyle, and unhealthy eating habits only makes things worse and may also lead to certain health conditions, including fatal ones such as heart disease, obesity, high blood pressure, stress, and depression. In such a case, what can one do? Worry not, we are here to answer all your questions. But before that, let’s first understand what stress and its various triggers are.

What is stress?

Stress is a physical, mental, and emotional response to a perceived threat or demand. It is a normal part of life, but prolonged or chronic stress can have negative effects on one’s physical and mental health, said Dr Samant Darshi, consultant psychiatrist, Psymate Healthcare & Yatharth Super-speciality Hospitals, adding that it is important to manage stress because it can lead to a variety of health problems such as anxiety, depression, sleep problems, cardiovascular disease, and weakened immune system. “Moreover, high-stress levels can also affect one’s daily functioning, relationships, and overall quality of life,” he told indianexpress.com.

Also Read | Expert shares three effective rules to deal with stress

What can trigger stress?

The expert shared that stress can be triggered by a variety of factors, including but not limited to: work or school-related pressures, financial difficulties, relationship problems, health concerns, major life changes, and traumatic events.

“Stress can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, or social status. However, certain individuals, such as those with high-pressure jobs or who have a family history of mental health issues, may be more susceptible to the effects of stress. Additionally, individuals who are unable to effectively manage stress may be at a higher risk of experiencing negative consequences,” he added.

How can one manage stress effectively?

Managing stress involves identifying its causes and taking steps to reduce or cope with them. This can include practicing relaxation techniques, exercise, healthy eating, time management, and seeking support from friends, family, or mental health professionals.

In a similar vein, Bhakti Kapoor, a nutritionist, shared some ways to cope with stress on Instagram. “Preventing and managing long-term stress can lower your risk for other conditions — like heart disease, obesity, high blood pressure, and depression,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhakti Kapoor (@gethealthyhigh)

Focus on one task at a time: Create a priority list of what needs to be get done first. Start and finish the most important task first and then continue with other works. “Checking off” your tasks will keep your motivation high and leave you feeling accomplished.

Advertisement

Practice meditation, stress reducing exercises, or yoga: Relaxation techniques activate a state of restfulness that counterbalance your body’s fight-or-flight hormones.

Get enough sleep: If you get less than seven to eight hours of sleep, your body won’t tolerate stress as well as it should. If stress keeps you up at night address it by doing more meditation to make up for the lost sleep.

Also Read | What is the difference between stress and anxiety?

Balance work and life: All work and no play? If you are spending too much time at the office, try to take out time for yourself.

Advertisement

Do regular exercise: Moving your body on a regular basis balance the nervous system and increases blood circulation, helping to decrease stress hormone. Even a daily 20-minute walk makes a difference.

Adding, Dr Darshi said that “stress is a normal part of life, and there are several effective ways to manage it.” These include:

● Exercise regularly: Physical activity can help reduce stress and improve mood.

● Practice mindfulness: This can include meditation, deep breathing, or yoga.

● Connect with others: Spending time with loved ones or talking to a trusted friend can help reduce stress.

● Get enough sleep: Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night.

● Eat a healthy diet: A diet rich in nutrients can improve mood and reduce stress.

● Try stress-reducing techniques: This can include progressive muscle relaxation, visualization, or guided imagery.

● Set realistic goals: Avoid overcommitting yourself and prioritize self-care.

● Seek professional help: If stress becomes overwhelming, consider speaking with a mental health professional.

“It’s important to remember that what works for one person may not work for another, so it may take some experimentation to find what works best for you,” he concluded.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!