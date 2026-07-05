5 common leftover mistakes that could put your health at risk

Refrigerators and microwaves have made life infinitely easier. Extra food? No worries. Pop it in the fridge overnight, then heat it whenever you feel like it. But if you find yourself reheating leftovers often, there are certain safety guidelines you must keep in mind to avoid inviting foodborne illnesses.

Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says that improper storage or reheating can allow harmful bacteria to grow, increasing the risk of food poisoning.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.