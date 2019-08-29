41% patients at risk of being wrongly diagnosed in hypertension cases: Study

As many as 41 per cent of patients are at risk of being wrongly diagnosed in cases of hypertension, according to a study. In 19 per cent of cases, respondents (excluding Mumbai) were white-coat hypertensive while 21 per cent had masked hypertension.

Masked hypertension is a phenomenon in which an individual’s blood pressure reading is normal at the doctor’s office but high at home; white-coat hypertension is defined as a condition in which people exhibit a blood pressure level above the normal range only in a clinical setting.

White-coat hypertensives who are misdiagnosed and put on anti-hypertension drugs have to take unnecessary medication. On the other hand, cases of masked hypertension may go undiagnosed, running the risk of complications of the heart, kidneys and brain, leading to premature mortality, said the study.

The study involved 2,026 participants from the state — 1,288 males and 738 females.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, Dr Upendra Kaul, cardiologist and the principal investigator of IHS, said, “India Heart Study points to a need for better clinical management of hypertension in India. This is India-specific data and should help shape the best practices for the diagnosis of high blood pressure among Indians.”

Investigators examined the blood pressure of 18,918 participants through 1,233 doctors across 15 states over nine months. The participants’ blood pressure was monitored at home four times a day for seven consecutive days.

The study also found that Indians have an average resting heart rate of 80 beats per minute, higher than the desired rate of 72 beats per minute. Another finding is that unlike in other countries, Indians have higher blood pressure in the evenings than in mornings, which may help doctors rethink the advised timings for anti-hypertension drug dosages.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Dr Viraj Suvarna, President (Medical), Eris Lifesciences, said, “Masked hypertension, if undetected, is a dangerous phenomenon. It is important to monitor one’s blood pressure, beyond the clinic, even at home, according to prescribed guidelines. Accurate diagnosis of hypertension is an important element of our fight against this disease and improving health outcomes.”

Cardiologist and co-ordinator for IHS, Dr J S Hiremath, said a high resting heart rate could have serious consequences in the long run.

“A high resting heart rate combined with uncontrolled blood pressure, damage the target organs like the heart and the kidneys… As a precaution, individuals should monitor their blood pressure at home regularly and speak to their doctors to understand ways to control it.”

Dr Tushar Dighe, a nephrologist at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, said high blood pressure could also affect the kidneys in a major way.