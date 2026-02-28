The 70% reset: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s nutritionist shares four habits to reverse hormonal havoc

Most hormonal symptoms are blood sugar crashes paired with chronic inflammation, showing up as PCOS, painful periods, mood swings, stubborn weight, or fatigue. For many of us, the real starting point isn’t another supplement. It’s a gut reset based on our individual inflammation levels. During a recent podcast conversation with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, celebrity nutritionist Dr Rashi Chowdhary shared 4 health tips that can improve up to 70% of hormonal issues, in the caption of her Instagram post:

1. Eat fat first to stabilise blood sugar

2. Hit your daily protein intake

3. Improve your fibre-to-carb ratio

4. Eat earlier dinners

Rutu Dhodapkar, Deputy Manager – Clinical Dietetics at P D Hinduja Hospital and MRC, Khar, Mumbai helped us decode the 4 steps in detail: