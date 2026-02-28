The 70% reset: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s nutritionist shares four habits to reverse hormonal havoc

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Most hormonal symptoms are blood sugar crashes paired with chronic inflammation, showing up as PCOS, painful periods, mood swings, stubborn weight, or fatigue. For many of us, the real starting point isn’t another supplement. It’s a gut reset based on our individual inflammation levels. During a recent podcast conversation with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, celebrity nutritionist Dr Rashi Chowdhary shared 4 health tips that can improve up to 70% of hormonal issues, in the caption of her Instagram post:
1. Eat fat first to stabilise blood sugar
2. Hit your daily protein intake
3. Improve your fibre-to-carb ratio
4. Eat earlier dinners
Rutu Dhodapkar, Deputy Manager – Clinical Dietetics at P D Hinduja Hospital and MRC, Khar, Mumbai helped us decode the 4 steps in detail:
The order plays an important role — fibre first, then protein or fat, and last is carbs.
According to Dhodapkar, having healthy fat (avocados/olive oil /nuts) before or with carbohydrates helps in gastric emptying. The speed at which the food moves out of the stomach helps in reducing glucose spikes. High insulin levels tend to encourage the ovaries to secrete more testosterone, keeping blood sugar stable.
“Protein increases satiety and helps maintain lean muscle mass which helps in improving metabolic rates. Amino acids are essential in production of hormones and in building healthy oocytes. Adequate protein is required to ensure that the body does not enter the stress state where ovulation can’t take place,” explained Dhodapkar.
We need to maintain fibre to carb ratio as it is the effective ways to manage insulin. Soluble fibre binds to excess estrogen in the digestive tract and carries it out of the body. “Many women experience heavy blood flow during periods and PMS. High fibre to carb ratio helps in feeding gut microbiome which further helps in good hormone metabolism,” she added.
Dhodapkar suggested including probiotics along with fibre in meals. “You can try mixing vegetable raita with flax seeds, chia seeds, and pumpkin seed powder. This will offer probiotics, protein from curd, fibre from vegetables, seed powder will give magnesium and mucilaginous fibre which will help in clearing gut. Other examples include overnight oats and hummus.
It aligns with our circadian rhythm by bridging gap between metabolic health and hormonal rhythm. Eating late at night interferes with melatonin secretion (sleep hormone), affecting the sleeping pattern. Melatonin helps in protecting egg quality, so sleeping at right time is very important. Better sleep also leads to higher progesterone levels—the “chill out” hormone women often lack.
Why? Eating early starts digestion process early. After digestion of food, the body is ready for sleep, which means the cortisol hormone reduces, causing and increase in melatonin hormone. They protect ovaries from oxidative stress.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.