Beat the binge and stop overeating with these 4 simple hacks

While you may refrain from eating unhealthy foods, you may not be able to hold yourself back and tend to eat way more than what your body requires when served with your favourite food. Isn’t it? Recently, we also shared how despite eating healthy, portion control is a must. This is because, in the long run, overeating can lead to weight gain and other health ailments like cardiovascular issues and diabetes among others.

However, following a few simple tips can help you eat less and also keep you fuller for longer. Garima Mishra, a nutritionist, shared some hacks that can help you beat overeating. Take a look.

Eat slowly: Before swallowing, chew your food thoroughly. This can help you cut calories and lose weight. “Slower-paced eating is associated with increased fullness and decreased hunger, and can serve as a useful tool for controlling overeating,” according to Healthline.

Avoid distractions: Focus on the food you are eating and slow down to increase the odds of recognising when you have had enough. Distractions like television or a computer screen may make you lose track of how much you have eaten.

Eat fibre rich food: Fibre slows the speed of digestion, which makes you feel full and may help you eat less and stay satisfied longer. As per Healthline, choosing fibre rich foods such as beans, vegetables, oats and fruit can help keep your body full for longer and reduce the urge to overeat. According to a study, people who ate fibre rich oatmeal for breakfast felt fuller and ate less at lunch than those who consumed cornflakes for breakfast.

Eat nutritious food: Instead of overeating salads, try to eat nutritious food. Try to eat lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and a moderate amount of unsaturated fats, meat and dairy.

So, the next time to worry about overeating, just remember these effective tips and enjoy your favourite foods in the right amount without any guilt!

