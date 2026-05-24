4 key nutrient deficiencies that most Indian women face after 50

Indian women over 50 are suspectible to these core nutrient deficiencies (Image: AI Generated)

Turning 50 brings a host of changes for women. Hormonal shifts, lifestyle adjustments, and natural ageing can affect energy, immunity, and overall health. Often, these changes are linked to deficiencies in iron, calcium, vitamin B12, and vitamin D, which are surprisingly common in Indian women.

The tricky part? Symptoms can be subtle and are often mistaken for normal ageing or menopause.

However, you don’t need to worry. We have compiled a comprehensive, expert-approved list of the most common nutrient deficiencies among Indian women over 50.

1. Vitamin D: More than just sunshine

Skin, intestines, kidneys and liver functions decrease with age causing less absorption and processing of vitamin D by body causing its deficiency (Image: Freepik) Skin, intestines, kidneys and liver functions decrease with age causing less absorption and processing of vitamin D by body causing its deficiency (Image: Freepik)

Skin, intestines, kidneys and liver functions decrease with age, causing less absorption and processing of vitamin D by the body, causing its deficiency (Image: Freepik)