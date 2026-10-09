4 common mistakes to avoid after 40 for a healthier heart

Turning 40 can be a useful point to take stock of your health habits. Cardiovascular Surgeon Dr Jeremy London recently highlighted four common mistakes people make as they enter this stage of life: relying on fad diets, becoming more sedentary, skipping recommended cancer screenings, and believing it is “too late” to make healthier changes.

But these habits are not inevitable. With a more sustainable approach to diet, regular physical activity and appropriate preventive health checks, many of the risks associated with ageing can be addressed.

“Fad diets which greatly reduce calories or get rid of whole food groups can result in a loss of muscle as well as in weight,” said Dr Vimlesh Pandey, Consultant Cardiologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.

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This matters because maintaining muscle becomes increasingly important for strength, mobility and metabolic health. Dr Pandey also pointed out that repeatedly losing and regaining weight can make it harder to maintain a healthy weight over the long term.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Instead of looking for quick fixes, he recommends building eating habits that can realistically be maintained for years. “It is important to include enough protein as well as vegetables, fruits, whole grains and healthy fats, and at the same time reduce intake of highly processed foods, excess sugar and salt,” he said.

Portion control can also help. The focus, Dr Pandey added, should be on a sustainable eating pattern rather than a restrictive diet that can only be followed for a few weeks.

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2. Becoming increasingly sedentary

“Since one is moving less, calorie expenditure decreases, muscle strength falls and cardiovascular fitness declines,” Dr Pandey said.

Over time, this can contribute to weight gain, high blood pressure, diabetes and abnormal cholesterol levels — all of which are associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

So how much movement is enough? “Adults should make it their aim to do at least 150 minutes of physical activity each week at a moderate intensity, for example by walking quickly, and also carry out exercises which build muscle on at least two days,” he said.

However, inactive people do not need to reach that target immediately. Dr Pandey suggested starting with short walks, taking regular movement breaks during the workday and gradually increasing activity. Building the habit slowly can make it easier to sustain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy London, MD (@drjeremylondon)

3. Skipping cancer screenings

Turning 40 does not mean everyone needs the same set of cancer screenings. Screening recommendations depend on factors such as age, sex, family history, lifestyle and individual risk.

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Dr Raziuddin Khwaja, Consultant Medical Oncologist at the Head and Neck Cancer Institute of India (HNCII), said people should continue regular health checks and discuss appropriate cancer screening with their doctor.

Depending on individual circumstances, this may include screening for breast, cervical and colorectal cancers. People with significant tobacco or alcohol exposure may also require more detailed evaluation, he said.

4. Thinking it is “too late” to improve your health

“The idea that it is too late can actually act as an obstacle to taking preventive measures,” Dr Khwaja said.

He emphasised that health is not an all-or-nothing situation. Even after 40, changes such as quitting tobacco, reducing alcohol intake, becoming more physically active, improving diet and keeping up with recommended screenings can make a difference.

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“The aim is not to eliminate all unhealthy habits that you have had in the past, but rather to make better choices based on your current situation,” he said.