38 kg, one meal a day, no carbs: Uorfi Javed on why her thinnest phase was also her unhealthiest

Extreme weight loss is often mistaken for discipline or good health, but in reality, it can be a sign that the body and mind are under severe strain. This came into focus after Uorfi Javed reflected on a difficult phase marked by extreme thinness, poor nutrition, and declining mental health. On January 21, she shared a photo of a weighing scale on her Instagram Stories that read 38 kg and wrote, “38 was my max weight last year. I was so sick and depressed (I’m always depressed). But weight training really, really helped me.”

She also described how restrictive eating affected her daily life and emotional state. “I hardly used to eat, just one meal a day, no carbs. I was extremely moody, angry, and irritated all the time,” she shared, pointing to the emotional fallout of prolonged under-nutrition. Despite being very thin, her body showed signs of inflammation rather than vitality.

In another post, she revealed how these habits affected her appearance and internal health. “My waist was 23 inches, can you believe it? But my face was so swollen that people started saying I had misplaced fillers. No, no,” she wrote, explaining that avoiding food and ignoring her allergies worsened inflammation, leading to sinus blockages and poor lymphatic drainage. In her final post, she noted improvement but acknowledged the process is ongoing: “My face still swells up now and then, but I feel much, much better. Weight lifting really helped me.”

To understand why this happens and the best possible solutions, we reached out to an expert.

How prolonged under-eating with very low carbohydrates affects mental health

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD general medicine, FAIG, consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “Prolonged under-eating places the brain in a constant state of energy deficit. Glucose derived largely from carbohydrates is the brain’s primary fuel, and when intake is chronically low, neurotransmitters such as serotonin, dopamine, and noradrenaline are disrupted.”

Over time, he adds that this can “lead to low mood, irritability, anxiety, poor concentration, emotional numbness, and depressive symptoms.” Many people also report heightened stress responses and difficulty regulating emotions because the body perceives starvation as a threat, keeping cortisol levels elevated.

Why do people who are extremely thin still experience facial swelling, inflammation, sinus issues, or poor lymphatic drainage?

Extreme thinness does not equate to internal health. Inadequate protein, micronutrients, and essential fats can impair the lymphatic system and weaken immune regulation.

“Low protein levels can cause fluid shifts in the body, leading to facial puffiness or swelling despite low body weight. Deficiencies in vitamins B12, zinc, and C can increase inflammation and make individuals more prone to sinus congestion and allergic reactions. Poor gut health from restrictive eating can also exacerbate inflammation and histamine sensitivity, which may present as facial swelling or chronic sinus issues,” explains Dr Reddy.

Role of weight training in recovery from extreme weight loss

Weight training can be a powerful tool in recovery when introduced correctly. Dr Reddy states, “Physically, it helps rebuild lost muscle mass, improves bone density, supports hormonal balance, and enhances metabolic health. Psychologically, it often restores a sense of strength, control, and confidence, shifting the focus from being thin to being functional and resilient.”

However, he adds, after a period of poor nourishment, resistance training must be approached cautiously. “Nutritional rehabilitation should come first, with adequate calories, protein, and micronutrients. Training should begin with low-intensity, supervised sessions and sufficient recovery. When combined with proper nutrition and medical guidance, strength training can play a crucial role in long-term physical and mental recovery,” stresses the expert.

