38 kg, one meal a day, no carbs: Uorfi Javed on why her thinnest phase was also her unhealthiest

After Uorfi Javed revealed she weighed just 38 kg during a period of poor nutrition and depression, an expert explains how prolonged under-eating and cutting carbs can affect mental health, trigger facial swelling, and why weight training can aid recovery.

google-preferred-btn
Uorfi JavedUorfi Javed opens up about extreme weight loss (Source: Instagram/Uorfi)

Extreme weight loss is often mistaken for discipline or good health, but in reality, it can be a sign that the body and mind are under severe strain. This came into focus after Uorfi Javed reflected on a difficult phase marked by extreme thinness, poor nutrition, and declining mental health. On January 21, she shared a photo of a weighing scale on her Instagram Stories that read 38 kg and wrote, “38 was my max weight last year. I was so sick and depressed (I’m always depressed). But weight training really, really helped me.” 

She also described how restrictive eating affected her daily life and emotional state. “I hardly used to eat, just one meal a day, no carbs. I was extremely moody, angry, and irritated all the time,” she shared, pointing to the emotional fallout of prolonged under-nutrition. Despite being very thin, her body showed signs of inflammation rather than vitality.

In another post, she revealed how these habits affected her appearance and internal health. “My waist was 23 inches, can you believe it? But my face was so swollen that people started saying I had misplaced fillers. No, no,” she wrote, explaining that avoiding food and ignoring her allergies worsened inflammation, leading to sinus blockages and poor lymphatic drainage. In her final post, she noted improvement but acknowledged the process is ongoing: “My face still swells up now and then, but I feel much, much better. Weight lifting really helped me.”

To understand why this happens and the best possible solutions, we reached out to an expert.

Uorfi Javed shared a photo of a weighing scale on her Instagram Stories that read 38 kg Uorfi Javed shared a photo of a weighing scale on her Instagram Stories that read 38 kg (Source: Instagram/Uorfi)

How prolonged under-eating with very low carbohydrates affects mental health 

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD general medicine, FAIG, consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “Prolonged under-eating places the brain in a constant state of energy deficit. Glucose derived largely from carbohydrates is the brain’s primary fuel, and when intake is chronically low, neurotransmitters such as serotonin, dopamine, and noradrenaline are disrupted.” 

Over time, he adds that this can “lead to low mood, irritability, anxiety, poor concentration, emotional numbness, and depressive symptoms.” Many people also report heightened stress responses and difficulty regulating emotions because the body perceives starvation as a threat, keeping cortisol levels elevated. 

Uorfi Javed “My waist was 23 inches, can you believe it? But my face was so swollen that people started saying I had misplaced fillers,” she wrote. (Source: Instagram/Uorfi)

Why do people who are extremely thin still experience facial swelling, inflammation, sinus issues, or poor lymphatic drainage?

Extreme thinness does not equate to internal health. Inadequate protein, micronutrients, and essential fats can impair the lymphatic system and weaken immune regulation.

Story continues below this ad

“Low protein levels can cause fluid shifts in the body, leading to facial puffiness or swelling despite low body weight. Deficiencies in vitamins B12, zinc, and C can increase inflammation and make individuals more prone to sinus congestion and allergic reactions. Poor gut health from restrictive eating can also exacerbate inflammation and histamine sensitivity, which may present as facial swelling or chronic sinus issues,” explains Dr Reddy.

Uorfi Javed In another post, she revealed how these habits affected her appearance and internal health (Source: Instagram/Uorfi)

Role of weight training in recovery from extreme weight loss

Weight training can be a powerful tool in recovery when introduced correctly. Dr Reddy states, “Physically, it helps rebuild lost muscle mass, improves bone density, supports hormonal balance, and enhances metabolic health. Psychologically, it often restores a sense of strength, control, and confidence, shifting the focus from being thin to being functional and resilient.”

However, he adds, after a period of poor nourishment, resistance training must be approached cautiously. “Nutritional rehabilitation should come first, with adequate calories, protein, and micronutrients. Training should begin with low-intensity, supervised sessions and sufficient recovery. When combined with proper nutrition and medical guidance, strength training can play a crucial role in long-term physical and mental recovery,” stresses the expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
38 kg, one meal a day, no carbs: Uorfi Javed on why her thinnest phase was also her unhealthiest
Uorfi Javed
Silent Deficiency: Why your bedtime snore might be a cry for Vitamin D
What snoring can reveal about your vitamin D levels
‘Modern-day princess’ Padmaja Kumari Parmar on not knowing a world without Type 1 diabetes: ‘Being diagnosed at 5 changed life overnight’
Padmaja Kumari Parmar, Padmaja Kumari Parmar diabetes, who is Padmaja Kumari Parmar, Padmaja Kumari Parmar insulin, Padmaja Kumari Parmar Mewar
Dietary cholesterol from eggs is not the same as one produced in your body: 'I advise caution only for those with...'
cholesterol
Advertisement

Photos

books
What are book nook kits, and why are they trending?
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
At 14, Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus is a baby-faced assassin of the chessboard
Magnus Carslen reacts to Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus's game against Arjun Erigaisi at FIDE World Rapid Championship last year. (FIDE/ Lennart Ootes)
Apple, Google app stores still host dozens of AI ‘nudify’ apps, report claims
nudify apps
Swiggy now lets you order food using AI chatbots like ChatGPT
Swiggy users can now order food and groceries using natural language prompts via AI chatbots like ChatGPT.
Amazon bungles Wednesday layoff plan with misfired internal email
Amazon laid off about 14,000 people ‌in October as part of a broader plan to reduce corporate staff by around 30,000, people familiar with the matter said at the ‌time. (File photo)
38 kg, one meal a day, no carbs: Uorfi Javed on why her thinnest phase was also her unhealthiest
Uorfi Javed
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Real-life ZNMD’: Software engineer pauses bike ride to Dhanushkodi to fix bugs; internet jokes it’s ‘Work From Highway’
engineer working during bike ride
Khaby Lame, world's most-followed TikTok creator, signs $975 million deal to monetise fan base
An artificial intelligence (AI) version of Khaby Lame is also in development
Content creator sells Maggi in Manali, his single day earnings stuns internet: ‘Internship mil jayegi?”
Content creator sells Maggie in Manali
Viral video shows the life of a Zepto intern: from 12 pm login to playing FIFA
At 5 pm, the intern is seen playing FIFA “with the boys”
Massive avalanche hits J&K’s Sonmarg; chilling video shows moment of impact
The Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory Disaster Management Authority (JKUTDMA) had issued an avalanche warning in 11 districts
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement