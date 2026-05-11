How a 33-year-old managed her asthma and returned to swimming through lifestyle adjustments: ‘Carried her inhaler everywhere since childhood’

Lifestyle medicine expert Dr Achyuthan Eswar recently shared the case of a 33-year-old asthmatic who went swimming for the first time in her life. “As a child, she was discouraged from swimming due to her asthma and low lung function. She had carried her inhaler everywhere since her childhood. Swimming was something ‘other people did.’ When she came to me, she wasn’t even thinking about swimming. She just wanted to breathe normally. We worked on her diet, reducing the inflammatory foods that were keeping her airways sensitised. More fruits and whole plants. Less dairy, less processed food, less sugar. Specific anti-inflammatory additions. It didn’t happen overnight. But slowly, the frequency of her symptoms reduced. Then the severity. Then one month, she realised she hadn’t used her inhaler in weeks,” Dr Eswar noted in an Instagram post.

Adding that the treating doctor confirmed that the patient was showing signs of improvement, including improved lung function, he said, “Asthma has multiple triggers, and food is one that almost nobody addresses clinically. Not because it doesn’t matter. Because it takes longer to change your lifestyle than it does to prescribe a medication. Her story is not unique. It’s repeatable. She even signed up for swimming classes.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

To verify if such improvement is possible, we reached out to Dr Manas Mengar, senior consultant pulmonology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who said that asthma is a long-term condition, but it varies a lot. “With the right mix of medical treatment, controlling triggers, and making lifestyle changes, many patients can get good control of their symptoms. When airway inflammation decreases and lung function gets better, patients often find they can join in activities they used to avoid. Swimming is considered one of the more asthma-friendly exercises because the warm, humid air around pools is less likely to irritate the airways than cold, dry environments,” elucidated Dr Mengar.

How important is diet in managing asthma?

Diet is not the main treatment for asthma, but it can help, he emphasised. “Certain foods may cause overall inflammation, which can affect airway sensitivity. Diets that are rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and antioxidants may help lower inflammation and support lung health. On the other hand, highly processed foods, too much sugar, and for some people, specific triggers like dairy, may make symptoms worse. However, these effects are different for each person, so dietary changes should be tailored to individuals rather than applied broadly,” he said.

Can lifestyle changes help? (Photo: Freepik) Can lifestyle changes help? (Photo: Freepik)

Can lifestyle changes reduce dependence on inhalers?

According to Dr Mengar, making lifestyle changes, like keeping a healthy weight, staying active, avoiding allergens, and managing stress, can greatly improve asthma control. “In some cases, patients may find they use their rescue inhalers less often. However, inhalers are still crucial for managing asthma. Any reduction in medication should only happen under medical supervision after a thorough assessment, like lung function tests,” said Dr Mengar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Eswar (@doc.eswar)

Story continues below this ad

What is your advice to patients who feel asthma will limit them for life?

Asthma does not have to limit what you can do.

“The goal is not just to relieve symptoms but also to enable a full and active life. With ongoing care, awareness of triggers, and a clear management plan, many patients can safely engage in activities they previously thought were impossible. The key is to take it one step at a time with medical guidance, rather than stopping treatment for unproven methods,” said Dr Mengar.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.