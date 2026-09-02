Surprising signs of low protein intake: ‘Often associated with muscles…’

Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija says your body might not be getting enough protein, and surprising signs can include ankle swelling, sugar cravings, and constant hunger. In a recent Instagram video, she shares that protein is often associated with muscles and gym workouts—but its role in nutrition goes much further.

“It contributes to satiety, tissue repair, immune function and maintaining the body’s protein stores. And there’s an interesting concept called the protein leverage hypothesis, which proposes that our appetite may increase when our diet is relatively low in protein, potentially encouraging us to keep eating until we meet our protein needs,” she shared in the caption of her post.

However, Makhija reiterates that not every craving or episode of hunger means you need more protein. “And ankle swelling, in particular, has many possible causes and shouldn’t be used as a self-diagnosis for protein deficiency,” she warns.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Meenu Balaji, chief nutritionist at Pragmatic Nutrition, Chennai, agrees with her, saying that protein is absolutely essential for our survival, since the human body can’t make all the essential amino acids.

“Protein is important for our health for multiple reasons. It is not just about muscles. Enzymes and hormones in our body are proteins, and we need them for sustenance and survival. Even the haemoglobin in the blood has ‘globin,’ a protein that transports oxygen to different body parts,” she tells IndianExpress.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Makhija (@poojamakhija)

Here are some other signs to watch out for:

1. Loss of muscle mass: Studies show that not eating protein for 7 days can affect muscle mass. This impact is more pronounced in the elderly.

2. Slows metabolism: Muscles are crucial to maintaining metabolic rate. Losing muscle due to insufficient protein intake can slow metabolism and lead to weight gain.

3. Affects immunity: The risk of falling sick often increases.

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4. Increases cravings: Insufficient protein intake can increase your food cravings since you don’t get all the essential nutrients and feel less full after meals. So constant hunger is not a surprise.

5. Skin and hair damage: Protein is integral to the skin and hair structure. You may develop brittle nails, dull skin, and even hair loss if you do not get enough protein.

ALSO READ | Here’s what will happen to the body if you completely stop having protein

Balaji says that achieving a well-rounded protein intake involves diversifying your protein sources. “While animal products like lean meats, poultry, and fish are excellent protein providers, plant-based sources such as beans, lentils, tofu, and quinoa can be equally effective,” she shares.

In conclusion, the nutritionist stresses that including a variety of protein-rich foods ensures you receive a spectrum of essential amino acids crucial for bodily functions.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.