3 signs your body may not be getting enough salt

How does your body react when there's a salt deficiency. (Magnific)

We’ve been taught to fear sodium, but it is an essential mineral that the body cannot produce on its own. The body has sophisticated mechanisms to regulate sodium levels and eliminate excess through the kidneys. Especially in hot weather or during heavy sweating, exercise or fluid loss, hydration involves more than simply drinking water.

Dr Prabhat Ranjan Sinha, Senior Consultant – Internal Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, explains that salt, a key source of sodium, is more than just a seasoning—it plays an important role in maintaining fluid balance, supporting nerve function and enabling muscle activity.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.