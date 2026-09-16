3 signs your body may not be getting enough salt

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
We’ve been taught to fear sodium, but it is an essential mineral that the body cannot produce on its own. The body has sophisticated mechanisms to regulate sodium levels and eliminate excess through the kidneys. Especially in hot weather or during heavy sweating, exercise or fluid loss, hydration involves more than simply drinking water.
Dr Prabhat Ranjan Sinha, Senior Consultant – Internal Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, explains that salt, a key source of sodium, is more than just a seasoning—it plays an important role in maintaining fluid balance, supporting nerve function and enabling muscle activity.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
According to him, sodium is essential for maintaining blood volume, regulating blood pressure, and enabling nerve conduction and muscle contraction.
Dr Sinha explains that chronically low sodium intake can lead to sudden sugar cravings, reduced blood pressure and poor kidney regulation of body fluids. “Over time, this places stress on hormonal systems such as the renin–angiotensin–aldosterone pathway, which works to conserve sodium in the body,” he tells indianexpress.com.
Dr Sinha says sudden and drastic salt reduction can trigger noticeable symptoms. “Sodium is vital for transmitting nerve impulses and supporting muscle contractions. And a rapid drop in sodium levels can cause blood pressure to fall, reducing blood flow to the brain and leading to dizziness, lightheadedness and fatigue,” he shares.
Dr Rakesh Gupta, Senior Consultant–Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, says that the ideal sodium intake for adults ranges between 1,500–2,300 mg per day, most of which comes from salt. However, people end up exceeding this limit, due to processed food consumption, and that can lead to serious health problems like high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a maximum of 2,000 mg per day, while the American Heart Association suggests 1,500 mg to promote optimal heart health.
In more severe cases, Dr Gupta says that prolonged sodium deficiency can lead to “hyponatremia, a condition in which sodium levels in the blood drop dangerously low”. This can affect brain function and may cause confusion, weakness, reduced stamina and impaired physical performance.
Dr Sinha recommends focusing on moderation. He advises reducing sodium from processed and packaged foods, one of the most significant contributors to excess intake, while allowing natural sodium from home-cooked meals.
“Sodium needs vary depending on climate, physical activity levels and individual health conditions. Paying attention to warning signs such as persistent fatigue, dizziness, or muscle cramps can help guide adjustments. For people with blood pressure or kidney-related conditions, regular monitoring and medical guidance are essential,” adds Dr Sinha.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.