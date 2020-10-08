Switching to a menstrual cup? Keep these three things in mind

Have you made the switch yet? (Photo: Pixabay)

Have you been thinking of ditching tampons and sanitary napkins and switching to a menstrual cup? We understand that it may not be easy to make the switch because you have been accustomed to something for the longest time, but trust us, the feeling is incomparable as menstrual cups are not only good for you but also the environment. As per Healthline, “menstrual cup is a type of reusable feminine hygiene product. It’s a small, flexible funnel-shaped cup made of rubber or silicone that you insert into your vagina to collect period fluid.”

However, buying one can be a little tricky, did you know that on an average, a menstrual cup lasts really long? But before you get on to buying one, you must keep a few things in mind. Read about them below:

Here’s what you need to keep in mind before buying a menstrual cup for yourself

Finding the right fit for yourself

Menstrual cups come in mainly 2 sizes — small and large. Small cups are perfect for those who are under the age of 30 and haven’t given birth yet. However, if you are over 30 years and have given birth once or even twice, opt for the larger size. Note: Do not buy a cup as per your flow, always select one as per your age.

A small cup is sized around 35-43 mm while a larger one is around 43 mm-48mm in diameter, which is the rim of the cup.

How to use it

Once you have figured out the size, the next step is about using it right. The best way is to squat and wear it. You can also put one leg up on the toilet seat or sit on the toilet with your legs apart to wear one; but practice when you are not on your period. Meanwhile, you can always wear a pad if you are worried about blood spilling out.

Before you insert the cup, fold or squeeze it so that it is easier to wear. Make sure you empty the cup every 6 hours and sterilise it in boiling water to clean it. You can check out the video to know more:

Is it comfortable? If you have inserted your cup properly, you will feel nothing. You can even go for a swim or a run and not worry about anything! However, it will take you some time to adjust to it. But if at any point you feel discomfort or pain while wearing/using one, we suggest you consult your gynaecologist. For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

