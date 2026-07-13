3 morning habits that could be raising your cortisol levels

Chronic stress can wreak havoc on your cortisol levels, leaving you feeling frazzled and depleted even before the day begins. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to social media to share the top 3 mistakes people make while dealing with stress:

Depriving yourself of home-cooked food in the name of low-carb

Skipping breakfast and grabbing a coffee or a cigarette instead

Avoiding local fruits because you want to avoid sugar.

Diwekar says regulated cortisol and hormonal balance don’t need extremes — they need the soft power of compassion and consistency.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

Understanding why

Dr Sakshe Jain, consultant psychiatrist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, explains that cortisol — referred to as a stress hormone — is produced and released by the adrenal glands. “The body’s cortisol’s levels are highest in the early morning, peaking around 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., and decline throughout the day, reaching their lowest levels around midnight,” she told indianexpress.com.

C V Aishwarya, a clinical nutritionist and lecturer at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai, concurred that having a carbohydrate-rich meal can promote better sleep due to the release of serotonin, which can reduce stress and improving overall well-being.

According to her, skipping breakfast can extend elevated cortisol levels, contributing to stress-related effects such as increased abdominal fat storage and the development of insulin resistance over time. “Having fruits on an empty stomach can lead to elevated levels of sugar in the blood because of the natural forms of sugar they possess (fructose), which is transformed by the body to glucose,” she said.

To combat this, she suggested eating fruits with equivalent protein, healthy fats, or fiber to help prevent the glucose absorption rate and mitigate the blood glucose surge, especially after consuming high-sugar fruits.

Regulating cortisol levels in the morning can indeed help set the tone for a better day. “Since cortisol levels are naturally highest in the morning, engaging in activities that help manage stress and keep cortisol levels in check during this time can positively influence mood, energy levels, and overall well-being throughout the day,” Dr Jain explained.

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What else can you do to regulate your cortisol levels?

Getting quality sleep: Ensuring a restful night’s sleep can help regulate cortisol levels, as chronic sleep issues are associated with higher cortisol levels.

Exercise regularly: Engaging in physical activity in the morning can improve sleep quality and reduce stress, thus helping to lower cortisol levels over time.

Practicing deep breathing exercises: Controlled breathing stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system, which can lower cortisol levels and promote relaxation.

Enjoying laughter and fun activities: Laughing promotes the release of endorphins and suppresses cortisol, contributing to a sense of well-being and lower stress levels.

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Maintaining healthy relationships: Starting the day with positive interactions with loved ones or coworkers can reduce stress and help keep cortisol levels in check.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.