‘Gastric emptying takes 3 hours’: Why frequent meals may not suit you

Fixed meal times and frequent snacks can seem like the ultimate hack to sorting your nutritional needs in order. But eating too often in a day can come with its own set of challenges. In conversation with Dr Pal Manickam on his podcast, Dr Nrutya Subramanyam, Lifestyle Medicine Physician at Seethapathy Clinic and Hospital, Chennai said, “Three meals, two snacks a day, really baffles me. I don’t understand how…it’s a bit much. We need to give sometime to the stomach to rest,” adding that, “Gastric emptying time is 3 hours, so you need to give at least three hours for your tummy to be empty before you start filling it up again”.

Dr Subramanyam also believes we must eat when we are hungry. Having said that, she pointed out that nowadays, satiety and hunger signals have gone out the window because people are distracted and not listening to their bodies too much. “We are eating time-based, or based on when everyone else is eating,” she said, explaining why we are loading up on more calories than are necessary for the body.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to Dr Bhavana P, chief dietitian, Gleneagles Hospital, Lakdi Ka Pul, Hyderabad, there is some merit to this claim. Too many meals in a day without allowing your body time to digest can lead to weight gain, especially if the meals are high in calories, sugars, or fats.

Are 3 meals, 2 snacks too much for the gut? (Source: Freepik) Are 3 meals, 2 snacks too much for the gut? (Source: Freepik)

“Frequent eating may also disrupt your natural hunger cues and put added strain on your digestive system, and also cause problems like acidity, bloating, gas, and indigestion. Various studies have also proven that grazing all day can increase the risk of metabolic disorders if not managed properly,” she said. In fact, eating too frequently without accounting for portion control or caloric balance can strain the pancreas, affect hormonal responses like leptin and ghrelin, and disrupt natural hunger cues,” said Dr Bhavana.

Exception to note

The only exception to this occurs if you suffer from insulin resistance. In that case, small, frequent meals (SFMs) are a dietary regimen characterised by multiple small eating episodes throughout the day, as they may help stabilise blood sugar levels, particularly in individuals with diabetes or insulin sensitivity.

“Clinical nutrition guidelines recommend SFMs (eg, 6-10 meals) to patients experiencing common symptoms (eg, early satiety) and gastrointestinal-related symptoms,” said Dr Bhavana. According to her, smaller, more frequent meals can also improve satiety, curb overeating, and support steady energy levels throughout the day.

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“This approach is also beneficial for people with gastrointestinal issues like acid reflux, as it reduces the pressure on the digestive system compared to large, heavy meals,” said Dr Bhavana.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.