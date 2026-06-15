3-legged stool of fitness: Why sleep is most neglected part of your weight loss journey

Wellness coach Yasir Khan recently sparked a conversation about fitness and recovery after saying that “sleep is more important than your exercise and diet.” Speaking on a podcast with Peter Cardoz, Khan explained that recovery differs from person to person. “Different bodies recover differently… Women need a little more sleep, but if you train one hour, you work throughout the day, depending on how much time you spend in front of the screen, also, so you need a little more sleep,” he said.

He further added, “Sleep toh bahut hi zyada important hai, toh sleep ke baad aata hai aapka nutrition, aur uske baad aata hai working out in the gym… so staying active throughout the day is before the gym.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

While the statement may sound surprising in today’s fitness-focused culture, experts say there is substantial scientific evidence behind prioritising sleep. According to Dt Amreen Sheikh, sleep, diet, and exercise are deeply interconnected.

“Sleep, nutrition, and exercise function like a three-legged stool,” says Dt Sheikh. “If one part is weak, the body struggles to function optimally. However, sleep is often the most neglected component despite being central to recovery and overall health.”

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Why sleep affects weight, recovery, and fitness

Dt Sheikh explains that even people who eat healthy and exercise regularly may struggle with energy levels, recovery, or weight management if their sleep quality is poor.

“During sleep, the body repairs muscles, regulates hormones, balances appetite signals, and resets the brain,” she says. “Without adequate sleep, recovery slows down, cravings increase, and fat loss becomes much more difficult.”

“Lack of sleep increases ghrelin, the hormone linked to hunger, while lowering leptin, the hormone responsible for satiety,” Dt Sheikh explains. “This often leads to overeating, sugar cravings, fatigue, and poor food choices the next day.”

She adds that inadequate sleep can also affect insulin sensitivity and increase stress hormones, both of which are linked to weight gain and low energy levels.

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“At the same time, this is not about choosing sleep over exercise or nutrition,” she clarifies. “Long-term health comes from balancing all three. A rested body responds far better to workouts and dietary changes than an exhausted one.”

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Why sleep needs differ from person to person

“Sleep requirements vary because recovery is influenced by both biology and lifestyle,” says Dt Sheikh. One of the biggest modern disruptors, she says, is excessive screen time.

“Blue light exposure from phones, laptops, and televisions suppresses melatonin, the hormone that helps initiate sleep,” she explains. “This can delay sleep timing and reduce sleep quality even if someone spends enough hours in bed.”

Stress is another major factor affecting restorative sleep. “When stress levels remain high, the body stays in a constant state of alertness,” says Dt Sheikh. “People may technically sleep for eight hours but still wake up feeling exhausted because they are not entering deep restorative sleep.”

Daily movement also plays a role in sleep quality. “People who stay active during the day usually build a stronger natural sleep drive,” she says. “On the other hand, a sedentary routine can disrupt healthy sleep patterns.”

Hormonal changes can further influence sleep, especially among women. “Women may experience disrupted sleep during menstrual cycles, pregnancy, or menopause,” Dt Sheikh notes. “Men can also face sleep issues related to stress, obesity, or irregular schedules.”

Why staying active all day matters more than one gym session

Khan’s comment about prioritising daily activity over gym workouts also aligns with what health experts increasingly emphasise today. “A one-hour workout cannot completely undo the effects of sitting for the remaining 10 to 12 hours of the day,” says Dt Sheikh.

She explains that simple forms of movement throughout the day have a major impact on metabolism and long-term health. “Walking, climbing stairs, standing frequently, household chores, or even moving between tasks improve circulation, digestion, blood sugar regulation, and calorie expenditure,” she says.

This is often referred to as “non-exercise activity,” the energy the body burns through everyday movement outside structured workouts. “People who remain consistently active in simple ways often support their metabolism better than those who depend only on intense gym workouts while remaining sedentary otherwise,” Dt Sheikh explains.

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According to her, sustainable health is built through consistency rather than extremes. “Balanced meals, adequate hydration, quality sleep, and regular movement together create a healthier lifestyle than chasing intense fitness trends alone,” she concludes.