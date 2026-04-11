3 big meals vs. 6 small snacks: Which routine wins for glucose control?

The debate over whether it is healthier to eat two to three large meals or several smaller ones throughout the day has been around for years. From fitness enthusiasts to diet culture trends, everyone seems to have a preferred approach. But is one actually better than the other?

According to Dt Ginni Kalra from Aakash Healthcare, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer. “The existing evidence shows that neither pattern shows better performance than the other because their advantages depend on the specific lifestyle, metabolic health, and dietary quality of each person,” she explains.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

In fact, Dt Kalra highlights that both approaches can work well depending on individual needs. “Two to three complete meals throughout the day can help people feel full and manage their intake better, while others may benefit from eating four to six smaller meals,” she says. Ultimately, consistency and overall eating habits matter more than the number of meals.